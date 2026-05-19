Vern is being joined on the journey by two other engines: Queen Mary and Nelson.

One of the last traction engines ever made, 94-year-old ‘Vern’ travelled to Oban on Friday before heading southwards on travels that will take three weeks.

Traction engine Vernon takes to the road for his home trip 300 miles south raising funds for the RNLI on the way. Photograph: Stephne Lawson/RNLI

Traction engine Vernon takes to the road for his home trip 300 miles south raising funds for the RNLI on the way. Photograph: Stephne Lawson/RNLI

Oban Lifeboat Senior Station Technician, Tom Kennedy was one of the crew members who waved Vern off. Photograph: Stephen Lawson/RNLI

Oban Lifeboat Senior Station Technician, Tom Kennedy was one of the crew members who waved Vern off. Photograph: Stephen Lawson/RNLI

Vern’s owners Chris Hutton and Dave Nixon are fundraising for the RNLI and the Give a Kidney charity on their big road trip.

“We chose the RNLI partly because we are starting our journey south from Oban where the lifeboat is so much part of the community, and because of the respect all of us on Vern have for the crews who save lives at sea.

“It has been great to meet up with members of the lifeboat crew and so many other local people and visitors while we have been here in Oban.”

Oban Lifeboat Senior Station Technician, Tom Kennedy was one of the crew members who waved Vern off:

Tom said: “What engineer wouldn’t be impressed by a machine like Vern and the loving way that he has been maintained to such a high standard that he can make such an epic trip as this.

“We are so pleased that Chris and Dave have chosen to raise money for the RNLI along the way. We wish them a safe journey all the way back home.”