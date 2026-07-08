The chart that is to be auctioned to raise funds for the RNLI. Photo: Stephen Lawson.

The chart that is to be auctioned to raise funds for the RNLI. Photo: Stephen Lawson.

Local artist Fiona Campbell, one of Oban Lifeboat’s volunteer fundraisers, has been commissioned as Artist in Residence by Bid4Oban for this month’s celebrations.

Her centrepiece will be a full size nautical chart with each of the competing yachts and local landmarks depicted in Fiona’s signature watercolour and acrylic ink, which will be auctioned at a gathering of sponsors and dignitaries just before the yachts set off on the final leg of their race to Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, smaller limited edition prints are to be given as a gift from Oban to every member of the ten crews taking part.

Fiona will also have a stall on the North Pier from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 July alongside Oban Lifeboat’s pop up shop and water safety stand, where she will be doing live painting alongside an exhibition and sale of paintings of the yachts and local landscapes with 30 per cent of each sale donated to Oban lifeboat.