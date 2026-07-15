Scotland’s Edge, a long-form cinematic documentary project, is appealing for residents, businesses, community groups and creatives to get involved as production begins on its first series, focusing entirely on Campbeltown and the wider Kintyre peninsula.

The project aims to celebrate the area’s heritage, people and traditions while creating a lasting record of the stories, memories and communities that make the area unique.

Campbeltown-born filmmaker Connor Chinn, who now lives and works aboard a narrowboat on England’s canal network, is leading the project as creator, director and cinematographer.

Connor, aged 26, founded Just Connor Films earlier this year after carrying out documentary work in The Gambia.

Alongside his filmmaking, he runs a floating candle-making business from his narrowboat, but says Scotland’s Edge reflects his long-term ambition to tell authentic stories about Scotland’s communities.