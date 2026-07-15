A new documentary series celebrating Campbeltown and Kintyre is inviting local people to help tell the area’s story.
Scotland’s Edge, a long-form cinematic documentary project, is appealing for residents, businesses, community groups and creatives to get involved as production begins on its first series, focusing entirely on Campbeltown and the wider Kintyre peninsula.
The project aims to celebrate the area’s heritage, people and traditions while creating a lasting record of the stories, memories and communities that make the area unique.
Campbeltown-born filmmaker Connor Chinn, who now lives and works aboard a narrowboat on England’s canal network, is leading the project as creator, director and cinematographer.
Connor, aged 26, founded Just Connor Films earlier this year after carrying out documentary work in The Gambia.
Alongside his filmmaking, he runs a floating candle-making business from his narrowboat, but says Scotland’s Edge reflects his long-term ambition to tell authentic stories about Scotland’s communities.
“Scotland’s Edge brings together my passion for filmmaking, storytelling and preserving local heritage in a way that feels incredibly meaningful,” he said.
“Ultimately, our ambition is for Scotland’s Edge to become an ongoing series travelling across Scotland, documenting communities, traditions and the remarkable people who make them unique. We couldn’t think of a better place to begin than Campbeltown.”
The series is expected to launch on YouTube, allowing it to reach audiences around the world while remaining freely accessible.
Six feature-length episodes are planned for the first series, although the final number will depend on the stories and contributors who come forward.
Connor said the series would look beyond Kintyre’s scenery to explore the people and communities that shape life in the area.
He said: “Rather than simply showcasing beautiful scenery, our aim is to preserve the stories, traditions, businesses and communities that make each part of Scotland unique before those stories are lost to time.
“Every episode is built around authentic voices and real experiences, creating a lasting archive that future generations can look back on.”
The production team also includes research producer Cheryl Lang, who is helping identify stories and build relationships across the community, and executive producer Sarah Adams, who brings years of television production experience to the project.
Since announcing the series, the team has already begun speaking with businesses, community groups and local residents, but they are keen to hear from many more people.
Anyone with a fascinating family history, historic photographs, local knowledge, a unique business or a story they feel deserves to be told is encouraged to get in touch.
Connor said: “We want this series to belong to the community, with local people helping to shape the stories that are told.”
He added that one of the project’s ambitions is not only to celebrate Campbeltown’s heritage, but also to promote local creative talent by giving people the opportunity to become part of the production.
To help achieve that, the team is hoping to hear from people interested in documentary production, including aspiring researchers, journalists and filmmakers looking to gain experience.
Photographers, drone operators and other creatives are also being encouraged to get involved, regardless of experience, with contributors receiving on-screen credit where appropriate.
Connor also thanked Kay Mc Photography, Robert Westerman Photography and Kenny Craig, who have already supported the project by contributing images.
Anyone interested in contributing a story or becoming involved in the project can contact the team by emailing hello@scotlandsedge.com or via the Scotland’s Edge Facebook and Instagram accounts.
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