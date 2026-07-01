They will work in shifts to attend cardiac arrest emergencies within a ten kilometre radius, providing medical aid until paramedics arrive.

The Scottish Ambulance Service’s Community Resilience Team, Earle Wilson and Haley Brown, have gifted a defibrillator to the new team of eight.

Lillian Chandler from Glenborrodale ran the London Marathon in April, raising two thousand pounds for the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and has now brought together a cohort of newly trained Cardiac Community Responders.

The new defib means the remote area now has two sets of life-saving equipment after S & K Homes donated a defib earlier this year.

"With two young boys, who can injure themselves at any time, I was very conscious of the time issue in getting medical assistance, so I did a paeds first aid course," said Lillian.

But an incident in nearby Salen made her realise more remote medical help was needed.

"The first thing they asked when I dialled 999 was ask if there was a defib close by. It made me realise that if we’d had a similar incident in Glenborrodale, there’s no defib."

Lillian started to think about how she could help in practical terms.

"Fortunately the person was okay but that’s not always the case. Even on a good day it could take

30 minutes for an ambulance to get to us from Strontian and that is too long to save a life."