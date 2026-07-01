A mum of two from Ardnamurchan has laced up her running shoes to help her local community.
Lillian Chandler from Glenborrodale ran the London Marathon in April, raising two thousand pounds for the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and has now brought together a cohort of newly trained Cardiac Community Responders.
The Scottish Ambulance Service’s Community Resilience Team, Earle Wilson and Haley Brown, have gifted a defibrillator to the new team of eight.
They will work in shifts to attend cardiac arrest emergencies within a ten kilometre radius, providing medical aid until paramedics arrive.
The new defib means the remote area now has two sets of life-saving equipment after S & K Homes donated a defib earlier this year.
"With two young boys, who can injure themselves at any time, I was very conscious of the time issue in getting medical assistance, so I did a paeds first aid course," said Lillian.
But an incident in nearby Salen made her realise more remote medical help was needed.
"The first thing they asked when I dialled 999 was ask if there was a defib close by. It made me realise that if we’d had a similar incident in Glenborrodale, there’s no defib."
Lillian started to think about how she could help in practical terms.
"Fortunately the person was okay but that’s not always the case. Even on a good day it could take
30 minutes for an ambulance to get to us from Strontian and that is too long to save a life."
When more than 20 people attended informal sessions with local paramedics before Christmas it was clear there was an appetite to help. The sessions were full with waitlists.
Lillian added: "You take swift medical treatment for granted when you live in a large city but in remote areas you depend on each other.
"The way the trainers delivered the course was so engaging, their care, passion and stories made it really relatable and the actual training gives you the confidence to do it.
"We all felt so energised at the end of the day, like we’d done something worthwhile."
For more information about becoming a Cardiac Community Responder contact the Cardiac Responder Development Lead at sas.wildcat@nhs.scot.
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