Every seat was taken in a packed public hall for a celebration of ten years of Community Archaeology on Lismore, led by Dr Clare Ellis of Argyll Archaeology.
The day’s programme was planned by the Historical Society, to tell islanders what had been found, particularly at the Early Church monastic site; to welcome back volunteer diggers from the mainland; and to brief local heritage groups on the findings.
Among the guests were four delegates from the MacDougall McCallum Foundation, USA, which has been a generous supporter of the Historical Society over several years.
The audience were not disappointed. It was an absorbing afternoon, with so much new and important information to take in.
Dr Ellis set the scene by reviewing the work over the years, followed by Dr Carly McNamara (University of Glasgow), who explained how the fragments of stone cross slabs that had been found at Clachan, were similar to those at other Early Church sites across Scotland and Ireland, although the carving showed evidence of insular Lismore design.
She was followed by Dr Gemma Cruickshanks (National Museums of Scotland NMS), a specialist in the archaeology of metallurgy, who confirmed that the crucibles found in the glebe excavations are amongst the best of the period found in Scotland, and that they were associated with fragments of moulds used to make penannular brooches and rings.
Islanders already knew that she had employed X-ray fluorescence to show that the crucibles had been used to melt copper, silver and even gold; but the audience were amazed to see a new image of a crucible surface showing small particles of gold.
Professor Gordon Noble (University of Aberdeen) and Dr Adrian Maldonado (currently curator of the Galloway Hoard, NMS), both specialists in early medieval history, previously called “ the dark ages“, completed the afternoon by providing invaluable perspectives on the digs and finds, drawing on information from other sites in Scotland including Iona.
One important issue was the extent and boundary of the monastery, which had proved difficult to trace on Lismore. Recent work had show that the classic Irish curved “vallum” was not common in Scotland; it was likely that the intensive geophysical and drone surveys of the glebe, carried out by the visiting Aberdeen team in the days before the meeting, will prove decisive in resolving this question.
Earlier in the day, visitors to the island had been provided with walking tours of the archaeological sites, and guided visits to the parish church, the choir of the 13th century cathedral of Argyll.
They were then directed to the Heritage Centre, where some of the important finds from the glebe were on display: carved stone; crucibles, moulds and slag; fine “motif pieces” carved in bone; and a flint arrowhead and knapping fragments, the first evidence of domestic occupation on Lismore in the Bronze Age.
The day was funded by a grant from the Argyll and Bute Supporting Communities Fund and made possible because of the willing support of the island community, providing accommodation, transport, catering and projection.
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