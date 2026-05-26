The day’s programme was planned by the Historical Society, to tell islanders what had been found, particularly at the Early Church monastic site; to welcome back volunteer diggers from the mainland; and to brief local heritage groups on the findings.

Among the guests were four delegates from the MacDougall McCallum Foundation, USA, which has been a generous supporter of the Historical Society over several years.

The audience were not disappointed. It was an absorbing afternoon, with so much new and important information to take in.

Dr Ellis set the scene by reviewing the work over the years, followed by Dr Carly McNamara (University of Glasgow), who explained how the fragments of stone cross slabs that had been found at Clachan, were similar to those at other Early Church sites across Scotland and Ireland, although the carving showed evidence of insular Lismore design.

She was followed by Dr Gemma Cruickshanks (National Museums of Scotland NMS), a specialist in the archaeology of metallurgy, who confirmed that the crucibles found in the glebe excavations are amongst the best of the period found in Scotland, and that they were associated with fragments of moulds used to make penannular brooches and rings.

Islanders already knew that she had employed X-ray fluorescence to show that the crucibles had been used to melt copper, silver and even gold; but the audience were amazed to see a new image of a crucible surface showing small particles of gold.