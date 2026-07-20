The good times were back at the Lismore Agricultural Show on Saturday, as glorious sunshine replaced rain, grass and ruminants fed, and good prices and many prizes filled farming families with cheer.
In the officials’ gazebo, Iris MacColl of Midfarm celebrated winning the champion blackface gimmer. "It’s nice to beat the men!" said Iris, known as ’Maw’, who has been farming sheep for 40 years. "My son (Donald MacColl) turned round and said: ’I bred it!’. I said: ’Too bad!’"
Iris’s granddaughters, 10 year-old twins Beatrix and Morag MacColl, finished first and second respectively with their pet lambs, Star and Snowball.
"I was really hoping we were going to win," said Beatrix. "We were cleaning them yesterday. We use a special sheep soap. We give them their bottles. We play with them. Star likes chasing a bottle."
Morag, who won the pet lamb prize last year, added: "Snowball enjoyed being in the ring. He will eat anything - rocks, metal, sometimes you can see him chewing on other sheep."
As to all the other sheep, judge Duncan MacGregor from Kilsyth said: "For a small island show, it was very good stock. The island has got a good name. The quality at the top was very good. The champion was an exceptionally good beast of her breed."
The overall sheep champion was a Scotch mule ewe lamb home-bred by Calum MacGillivray of Achuaran. "I’ve taken the mantle fron Dad (Archie) because he won it last year," said Calum, praising other competitors, "especially with all the hard work that goes into it". "The weather has been really tough," he explained: "Non-stop rain. To see so much stock here today is a credit to Lismore."
In the cattle ring, right next to the burger stall, the judge Graeme Mackie of The Ross Farm, Madderty, also praised the "great show of cattle". "It was a pleasure to judge it," he said. "The winner was really well fleshed, well muscled, good shape, a good commercial calf, well turned-out - she caught my eye early on."
The winner, a calf out of a cross Limousin cow and a Belgian blue bull, belonged to Calum’s dad Archie, also of Achuaran, pitting father vs son in the champions ring. "I am not too worried who wins!" said 82 year-old Archie, known as ’Skinny’ due to his past fame as a distance runner. In the end, the calf beat the ewe, and sprocker spaniel Billie, to be crowned champion of champions.
"I knew she had show potential," Archie said. "[Graeme] said it was a calf that might go places." Archie continues to win titles, such as the overall champion last year with a ewe lamb, despite a near-death Covid infection during the pandemic. This year, however, may be Archie’s last showing animals he said, as Calum takes over the farm.
"I would like to have a holiday," he said: "I would like to go to Southern Ireland." His last "serious holiday" was 70 years ago, "way back in the early ’50s", he remembered. "I went to stay with the manager of Birmingham City Football Club. He came on holiday here, and I was running at the time.
"I used to go to games every Saturday in the summer," he said, and he won many running titles around Scotland. "My father died when I was 10," he told us. "I had to go with the farm. My mother was deaf and dumb. I struggled to leave school at 14, and take over the farm full-time. We produced the same a way back, but it was a lot harder. I was working with horses. I did not have a tractor until I was 21."
Farming on Lismore has "changed quite a bit", he reflected: "A lot of new people come to the island, a lot of places going wild. It is quite hard for young fellows to stock a farm, the capital that is involved, the same with machinery."
"It is not easy," agreed John Carmichael senior, known as ’Nonnie’, from the show’s host farm at Craiganich. "It is a lot of money to get into it. It is not easy for young people. It costs a lot to keep animals, and added freight here."
"It is getting harder and harder," said Peter MacDougall of Bailvacraich Farm, saying there are few farmers on Lismore that do not have another source of income. He is employed four days a week at the Land Commission, and it’s a wide family effort to pitch in, including from his sons Cian, 13, and Cormac, 14, who help with the lambing, sheering and dosing.
Prices are also much better now, explained Iris MacColl: "There was a spell when everything was going for nothing. Now it has gone the other way. Long may it remain."
This is the tenth year since the show was revived, with the help of a key organiser Neil Carmichael, who thought this year one of the best. "It will never be a big show, but as long as it keeps going," Neil said. "It makes enough to keep it going."
"We enjoy being part of it, and keeping a bit of competition on the island, and good craic coming together," added Neil’s dad John, speaking after the competitions and his own triumphs, on his way to a well-earned, cool refreshment. "It takes a while and a lot of folk. There are a few arguments - but we get there!"
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