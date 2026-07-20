The winner, a calf out of a cross Limousin cow and a Belgian blue bull, belonged to Calum’s dad Archie, also of Achuaran, pitting father vs son in the champions ring. "I am not too worried who wins!" said 82 year-old Archie, known as ’Skinny’ due to his past fame as a distance runner. In the end, the calf beat the ewe, and sprocker spaniel Billie, to be crowned champion of champions.

"I knew she had show potential," Archie said. "[Graeme] said it was a calf that might go places." Archie continues to win titles, such as the overall champion last year with a ewe lamb, despite a near-death Covid infection during the pandemic. This year, however, may be Archie’s last showing animals he said, as Calum takes over the farm.

"I would like to have a holiday," he said: "I would like to go to Southern Ireland." His last "serious holiday" was 70 years ago, "way back in the early ’50s", he remembered. "I went to stay with the manager of Birmingham City Football Club. He came on holiday here, and I was running at the time.

"I used to go to games every Saturday in the summer," he said, and he won many running titles around Scotland. "My father died when I was 10," he told us. "I had to go with the farm. My mother was deaf and dumb. I struggled to leave school at 14, and take over the farm full-time. We produced the same a way back, but it was a lot harder. I was working with horses. I did not have a tractor until I was 21."

Farming on Lismore has "changed quite a bit", he reflected: "A lot of new people come to the island, a lot of places going wild. It is quite hard for young fellows to stock a farm, the capital that is involved, the same with machinery."

"It is not easy," agreed John Carmichael senior, known as ’Nonnie’, from the show’s host farm at Craiganich. "It is a lot of money to get into it. It is not easy for young people. It costs a lot to keep animals, and added freight here."