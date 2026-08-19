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From Our Files: The Oban Times, August 20 2026

From Our Files: The Oban Times, August 20 2026

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50 days to go: Excitement builds as Royal National Mòd hits record competition entries for Glasgow

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All smiles at Appin Agricultural Show

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£300k secures home for Tiree's community-owned vet practice

£300k secures home for Tiree's community-owned vet practice

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Oban Pride is back, and bigger than ever!

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