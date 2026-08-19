The Inveraray and District Pipe Band finished 4th overall in the competition, being the previous winners the past two years.

Grade 1 World Champions went to Simon Fraser University Pipe Band from Vancouver, Canada, winning the title for the first time in 17 years.

Inveraray and District Band Manager, Jim McMillan said: “The band were happy with their four performances over the two days at ’The Worlds’.

"It was the tightest competition for several years with only a few points separating the top four bands. 4th place was still a good result for us albeit we would have loved to have won three in a row.

“Many congratulations to our friends in the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band from Canada, who we know well and were this year’s winners.”

Jenny Pendreigh, Treasurer of the Mid Argyll Pipe Band said: “Everyone in the band gave a solid clean performance at the Worlds last Saturday and we are very proud of all of them. The new band members who have joined this year have settled in well and produced some great performances all season. It’s a great achievement to compete alongside amazing bands from all over the world.

“The committee would like to thank Pipe Major Alasdair McLean and Lead Drummer Martha Moir for all their work with the pipers and drummers, and a special thanks goes to Foundation Scotland for funding to purchase new drum equipment in 2025 and for transport costs in 2026.

“The band are looking forward to their final contest of the season at Cowal Gathering at the end of August. We are also very excited to have been invited to represent Scotland and play at the World Band Tattoo in Lucerne, Switzerland on 25-27th September!”

Oban High School’s A Band also came fifth in the Novice Juvenile A Grade.