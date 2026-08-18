Tiree Rural Centre, owned by Tiree Rural Development, will become the permanent home of Animal Care Tiree, the UK’s first community-owned veterinary practice, which serves Tiree and Coll. The application was put forward by Argyll and Bute Council as part of the 2026/27 Islands Programme.

Since opening on 16 February 2026, the practice has delivered almost 800 appointments, with a core team of five rotating vets who are quickly getting to know the island and its clients. A permanent clinical base will allow the practice to build on that start and secure veterinary provision for the long term.

Rhoda Meek, Chair of Animal Care Tiree, said: "We are thrilled. Securing the future of veterinary care in Tiree is not only about people and animals - it is about buildings too.

"A permanent, fit-for-purpose practice matters enormously for the future of crofting, which underpins so much of the island’s economy, and for the households whose pets are part of the decision to stay in, or move to, an island. Reliable veterinary care is a major influence on population retention and growth.

"The first six months have gone better than we could have hoped, and we are excited for what comes next. We are very grateful to the Scottish Government, to Argyll and Bute Council for putting us forward, and to everyone in the community who has supported the practice since day one."