A partnership of Urras Thiriodh, Tiree Rural Development and Animal Care Tiree has secured £302,000 from the Scottish Government Islands Programme to convert the former Cobbled Cow cafe at the island Mart into a purpose-built veterinary practice for the island.
Tiree Rural Centre, owned by Tiree Rural Development, will become the permanent home of Animal Care Tiree, the UK’s first community-owned veterinary practice, which serves Tiree and Coll. The application was put forward by Argyll and Bute Council as part of the 2026/27 Islands Programme.
Since opening on 16 February 2026, the practice has delivered almost 800 appointments, with a core team of five rotating vets who are quickly getting to know the island and its clients. A permanent clinical base will allow the practice to build on that start and secure veterinary provision for the long term.
Rhoda Meek, Chair of Animal Care Tiree, said: "We are thrilled. Securing the future of veterinary care in Tiree is not only about people and animals - it is about buildings too.
"A permanent, fit-for-purpose practice matters enormously for the future of crofting, which underpins so much of the island’s economy, and for the households whose pets are part of the decision to stay in, or move to, an island. Reliable veterinary care is a major influence on population retention and growth.
"The first six months have gone better than we could have hoped, and we are excited for what comes next. We are very grateful to the Scottish Government, to Argyll and Bute Council for putting us forward, and to everyone in the community who has supported the practice since day one."
Meanwhile the Isles of Lismore and Mull will also share the £1 million windfall from the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme.
Supported by Argyll and Bute Council, funding has also been secured for Lismore Community Trust, and South West Mull and Iona Development (SWMID).
Lismore Community Trust was awarded £272,506 for Achnacroish Affordable Homes, which will deliver two community-owned, affordable family homes, bringing an energy-efficient, high-quality rental option to the local housing stock.
This will allow two families to start or continue living on Lismore and protect the island’s population, with completion anticipated for July 2027.
These three-bedroom, semi-detached homes, located within the Achnacroish settlement will be within walking distance of Lismore primary school and the ferry to Oban.
The Islands Programme award is conditional upon Lismore Community Trust’s application to the Rural and Islands Housing Fund (RIHF) being successful.
SWMID will receive £345,500 to transform Bendoran from a boatyard into a year-round Marine Hub, supporting local jobs, skills, enterprise, community use and providing a stronger welcome for visitors arriving by sea or road.
Project completion is anticipated for August 2027.
Bendoran Marine Enterprise Hub will comprise of three high-quality prefabricated units within the existing Bendoran boatyard and create more than 100 sqm of space to provide, a retail unit showcasing local and marine products, a multiuse building providing shared workspace and a Marine Engagement Centre providing training, community activity and visitor engagement opportunities and a boathouse/marine support unit supporting maintenance activities.
Argyll and Bute Council Leader, Councillor Jim Lynch, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been successful once again in securing a substantial amount of funding for island communities.
"The creativity the projects have shown in identifying and solving issues that will make a practical difference within their communities is exemplary.
"The projects are very different but will all have a significant impact on supporting the population. I look forward to seeing them develop.”
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