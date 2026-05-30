Sites bordering Loch Awe have been part of an increased peatland restoration project undertaken by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).
Barmaddy and Eredine were selected, alongside others from across the west coast and the Highlands, to be a part of a transformational project aiming to aid Scotland’s net-zero ambitions.
FLS transformed damaged, carbon-emitting bogs into active sinks, storing carbon and re-establishing habitats.
The project also aims to improve biodiversity and water quality.
The restoration, supported by locally based contractors, saw over 1,821 hectares of peatland restored between 2025 and 2026.
Between 2024 and 2025, FLS recorded 1,744 hectares of restoration.
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