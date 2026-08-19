Plans to develop a Micro-ecovillage on the shores of Loch Duich have been strengthened by the award of £85,381.10 from the Community Regeneration Fund.
Supported by Scottish Government funding and administered by the Highland Council the funding will allow Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust to appoint a full-time development officer for 18 months and appoint a housing agency to support the project during the design phase and prepare for the next construction phase.
This builds on the £48.680 already secured earlier in the year to appoint a design team, MAKAR, to take the project to planning permission stage.
Community members will have an opportunity to meet the MAKAR design team on Monday September 7 in Inverinate Community Hall, from 5pm to 8pm.
The team wants to hear ideas and suggestions from the community about design and siting of the various elements of this ambitious project. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
MAKAR was chosen by the trust as it represents the future of housing and a healthy built environment and are at the leading edge of sustainable design and manufacture, creating inspiring homes that contribute to a vibrant rural environment.
Maggie Byrne of Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust commented: "We are delighted that the project will be well supported by this funding award during the design phase.
"This is an ambitious project involving affordable housing, affordable house sites, woodland crofts, business units as well as exploring the feasibility of a community space in Ratagan and a possible tourist development in Saraig.
"We encourage those interested in applying to help us to progress the project to the next phase to look out for adverts for the position in the coming weeks."
Anne Campbell of Loch Duich Community Council added: "We encourage anyone interested in this project to attend the event on September 7.
"The MAKAR design team needs input from the local community to help them to design the Micro-ecovillage to ensure its success.
"We look forward to seeing you there."
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