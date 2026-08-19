Supported by Scottish Government funding and administered by the Highland Council the funding will allow Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust to appoint a full-time development officer for 18 months and appoint a housing agency to support the project during the design phase and prepare for the next construction phase.

This builds on the £48.680 already secured earlier in the year to appoint a design team, MAKAR, to take the project to planning permission stage.

Community members will have an opportunity to meet the MAKAR design team on Monday September 7 in Inverinate Community Hall, from 5pm to 8pm.

The team wants to hear ideas and suggestions from the community about design and siting of the various elements of this ambitious project. Snacks and refreshments will be available.