Led by Otter Ferry Seafish Ltd, the project aims to demonstrate that juvenile halibut can be grown successfully and commercially in sea cages located in Scottish waters.

A total of £47,800 in investment has been secured from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support the scheme.

A population of 45,000 halibut, reared at Otter Ferry for two years, will be transferred to specially adapted cages in Loch Melfort for the second half of their life cycle.