A Loch Fyne firm has secured more than £40,000 of investment for a halibut farming development project.
Led by Otter Ferry Seafish Ltd, the project aims to demonstrate that juvenile halibut can be grown successfully and commercially in sea cages located in Scottish waters.
A total of £47,800 in investment has been secured from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support the scheme.
A population of 45,000 halibut, reared at Otter Ferry for two years, will be transferred to specially adapted cages in Loch Melfort for the second half of their life cycle.
During the 24-month project, the company will retain fish in tanks at Otter Ferry while monitoring and comparing the growth and survival rates of the corresponding fish in cages at Loch Melfort.
Managing director of Otter Ferry Seafish Alastair Barge said: “Halibut farming has been a long journey since 1991.
“The Argyll and the Islands team at HIE have accompanied and supported us along the way.
“This project represents major progress in the development of sustainable halibut production within the HIE area.”
In addition, the project will help develop and test specialist equipment and monitoring systems, while applying the practical knowledge needed to address technical challenges under real operating conditions.
The HIE funding will contribute towards the costs of new monitoring equipment and cage adaptations.
HIE’s head of business growth for Argyll and the Islands, Liam Orr, said: “Aquaculture is a major contributor to the Argyll economy, particularly in rural areas, and Otter Ferry Seafish is a key part of this.
“I’m delighted we’ve been able to support this latest initiative and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the management team as the project progresses.”
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