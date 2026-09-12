Ben Neville, who runs Seed to Sea Woodworks, is a new member of the peninsula’s artists’ collective and will be opening up his work to visitors from September 25 to 28 as part of this year’s Cowal Open Studios weekend.

Ben specialises in traditional boatbuilding and small-scale woodworking, with recent commissions including a swimming shelter for the Dunoon Bothy project.

A passionate environmentalist and outdoor educator, he will use wood sourced from Springburn Wood, opposite his home on the edge of Strachur, during the four-day event.

“I’ll be teaching skills such as basket weaving and pottery during the open studios weekend,” said Ben, “as well as showcasing my own creations.”

More than 60 members of the Cowal Artists Network are expected to open their studios to the public during the event, with Ben’s workshops offering visitors the opportunity to take their creativity outdoors.

“There’s no better place to connect with nature and create useful artefacts based on the natural resources around here than beside Loch Fyne and in the traditional woodlands that skirt the loch,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to visitors coming along to engage with my free workshops.

“I hope people will go away with a basic understanding of these creative skills and the way our natural environment can provide all of the resources we could ever need in a sustainable way.”

Ben sees the weekend as an important step for his fledgling Strachur business.

“The weekend will represent the start of a new journey for me in developing my Seed to Sea business that will only benefit the eco-tourism offering across Cowal,” he said.

“I grew up in Cowal and have always aimed to share my creative and regenerative craft.

“As a fledgling Gaelic speaker, I will also be sharing some traditional words that connect folk to the landscape and to the tools used for crafting during the workshops,” added Ben.