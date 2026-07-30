Highland Council’s Environmental Health team have warned that eating bivalve shellfish such as cockles, mussels, oysters or razor fish from the area of Loch Moidart, may pose a health risk arising from the consumption of these biotoxins.

As a sensible precaution, people should avoid eating bivalve shellfish from this area until further notice.

It is important to note that cooking does not remove risks from consumption.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in the area have been contacted by the council.

For further information, please refer to Shellfish Classification and Monitoring website: Shellfish Monitoring and Classification Scotland - Dashboard