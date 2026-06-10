Scotland’s young anti-racism campaigners – including learners from Lochaber High School (LHS) – were celebrated at the home of Scottish football as Qualifications Scotland and Show Racism the Red Card honoured the winners of the 2026 Creative Competition.
Emily Moir won the S1-S3 category while fellow LHS pupil Iona Dobson was highly commended in the same category.
More than 100 young people from across Scotland gathered for the annual awards, held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
The Competition invites young people across Scotland to use their creativity to design thought-provoking work that raises awareness of racism and promotes a strong anti-racist message.
This year’s theme, "A world without racism", called on entrants to reflect on the importance of speaking out against racism in all its forms.
More than 2,700 entries were received from children as young as Primary 1 right through to college students.
Nick Page, Chief Executive at Qualifications Scotland, said: "At Qualifications Scotland, we’re proud to stand alongside these remarkable young people and Show Racism the Red Card in doing exactly that."
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