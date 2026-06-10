Emily Moir won the S1-S3 category while fellow LHS pupil Iona Dobson was highly commended in the same category.

More than 100 young people from across Scotland gathered for the annual awards, held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Competition invites young people across Scotland to use their creativity to design thought-provoking work that raises awareness of racism and promotes a strong anti-racist message.

This year’s theme, "A world without racism", called on entrants to reflect on the importance of speaking out against racism in all its forms.