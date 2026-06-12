The annual S6 Graduation Ceremony marks an important milestone in the lives of the young students with the outgoing pupils dressing for success as they proudly received their graduation certificates in front of family members, friends, staff, and invited guests.

Following the formal proceedings, graduates enjoyed a celebratory meal together at Caol Community Centre.

The event recognised not only academic achievement, but also the personal growth, resilience, and contributions of the LHS young people throughout their time at the school.