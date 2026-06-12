Lochaber High School (LHS) welcomed more than 200 guests to help celebrate its 2026 graduates.
The annual S6 Graduation Ceremony marks an important milestone in the lives of the young students with the outgoing pupils dressing for success as they proudly received their graduation certificates in front of family members, friends, staff, and invited guests.
Following the formal proceedings, graduates enjoyed a celebratory meal together at Caol Community Centre.
The event recognised not only academic achievement, but also the personal growth, resilience, and contributions of the LHS young people throughout their time at the school.
In his address to graduates and guests, the Head Teacher, Scott Steele, reflected on the qualities that matter most beyond school life.
"What matters - in workplaces, in communities, and in life generally - is character.
"People value those who are kind, resilient, honest and able to communicate clearly and thoughtfully; people who bring positivity, purpose, and a willingness to learn and contribute to something greater than themselves."
The evening was a fitting celebration of the Class of 2026 and an opportunity for the school community to recognise the achievements, friendships, and memories created over the years.
"We congratulate all of our graduates and wish them every success and happiness in the future," added Mr Steele.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.