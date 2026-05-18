Lochaber Pipe Band Pipe Major Moira Robertson is joined by some members of Lochaber Pipe band, past and present, as she cuts the cake at their 30th anniversary celebration dance, held in The Railway Club, Inverlochy. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos
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