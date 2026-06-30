Colourful flags added to the happy atmosphere of the parade. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Colourful flags added to the happy atmosphere of the parade. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Early afternoon sunshine helped swell the crowds, and the Pride march - led once again by gay rights campaigner and broadcaster Helen Scott - doubled in size compared with last year, filling Cameron

Square with colour before setting off for the Nevis Centre.

The march moved through Fort William cheered on by locals and visitors as the community came together in a powerful display of solidarity and celebration.

Inside the Nevis Centre the atmosphere was electric. More than 30 stalls offered everything from baked goods and homemade jewellery to Pride merchandise and community information.