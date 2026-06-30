Lochaber Pride returned this weekend with its most vibrant, joyful and well‑attended celebration yet.
Early afternoon sunshine helped swell the crowds, and the Pride march - led once again by gay rights campaigner and broadcaster Helen Scott - doubled in size compared with last year, filling Cameron
Square with colour before setting off for the Nevis Centre.
The march moved through Fort William cheered on by locals and visitors as the community came together in a powerful display of solidarity and celebration.
Inside the Nevis Centre the atmosphere was electric. More than 30 stalls offered everything from baked goods and homemade jewellery to Pride merchandise and community information.
One of the biggest hits of the day was the Queering the Map stall, where attendees added Lochaber stories and locations to the global online map of queer life. Lochaber is now firmly - and proudly - on the map.
At one point over 400 people were enjoying the festivities indoors. Family entertainment drew steady crowds, the soft play was packed and the 10‑pin bowling lanes were busy throughout.
Iain Millar, Chair of Lochaber Pride, said: "It was heartening to see so much joy fill the Nevis Centre as people enjoyed the day.
"The community spirit was incredible"
The LGBTQ+ youth workshop was exceptionally well attended, marking a significant step forward for youth engagement in the area.
Lochaber Pride now hope to establish a youth panel and begin running regular youth events in partnership with LGBTQ+ Youth Scotland and Youth Highland.
"This year’s Pride was made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors who backed our vision for a bigger, brighter and more inclusive celebration for Lochaber," added Iain Millar.
"Their commitment ensures Pride can continue to grow and thrive.
"Special shout-out to the National Lottery Communities fund and Corra Foundation as our headline sponsors.
"A heartfelt thank‑you also goes to our volunteers, whose time, energy and dedication underpin every part of the event. From stewarding the march to helping in the Nevis Centre, welcoming families and supporting youth activities, Pride simply would not happen without them.
"Lochaber Pride 2026 was a day of celebration, connection and community pride and it wouldn’t have been possible without the people of Lochaber showing up in such numbers and with such warmth.
"Thank You, Lochaber."
Lochaber Pride will return in 2027 with events happening throughout the year.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.