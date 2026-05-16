A Lochgilphead-based entrepreneur has been recognised for an innovative business idea at a Highlands and Islands University awards ceremony.
Silva Jost, a staff member at the Lochgilphead Learning Centre, won the Best Culture and Environment Award at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) annual business competition.
Her winning idea focuses on creating an off-grid, wood-fired barrel sauna experience on Loch Fyne, designed to promote wellbeing through connection with nature.
Silva, who received £1,000 from a £10,500 prize pot. said: "Winning one of the grants they were giving away was great, because it really gave me momentum to put things forward now, and it’s going to help me towards getting planning permission for the project.
"It was great on the day as well, because meeting all the other entrepreneurs and meeting the sponsors, who were also at the event, was great. We had a lot of networking opportunities and it was good to exchange ideas with them."
UHI Inverness Professor Chris O’Neil praised the creativity and ambition of all the participants during the recent awards ceremony.
He added: “These are challenging but exciting times. An entrepreneurial spirit, combined with discipline and creativity, is how we will not only get by, but thrive.
“With such a strong increase in entries this year, it’s clear a new generation is stepping forward, ready to shape what comes next.”
Now in its 20th year, the UHI Business Competition celebrates entrepreneurship across the Highlands and Islands, Moray, and Perthshire.
This year’s event attracted a record 154 entries from students, staff, and community members across the UHI partnership.
The competition, organised by the Centre for Living Sustainability (CLS) at UHI Inverness, has supported aspiring entrepreneurs since 2006.
Professor Vicky Johnson, director of the CLS, closed the Inverness event, saying: “Over 20 years, we’ve seen ideas grow into projects, businesses, and lasting success.
“That impact is only possible through collaboration between sponsors, judges, staff, and students.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.