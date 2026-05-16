Silva Jost, a staff member at the Lochgilphead Learning Centre, won the Best Culture and Environment Award at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) annual business competition.

Her winning idea focuses on creating an off-grid, wood-fired barrel sauna experience on Loch Fyne, designed to promote wellbeing through connection with nature.

Silva, who received £1,000 from a £10,500 prize pot. said: "Winning one of the grants they were giving away was great, because it really gave me momentum to put things forward now, and it’s going to help me towards getting planning permission for the project.

"It was great on the day as well, because meeting all the other entrepreneurs and meeting the sponsors, who were also at the event, was great. We had a lot of networking opportunities and it was good to exchange ideas with them."

UHI Inverness Professor Chris O’Neil praised the creativity and ambition of all the participants during the recent awards ceremony.

He added: “These are challenging but exciting times. An entrepreneurial spirit, combined with discipline and creativity, is how we will not only get by, but thrive.

“With such a strong increase in entries this year, it’s clear a new generation is stepping forward, ready to shape what comes next.”

Now in its 20th year, the UHI Business Competition celebrates entrepreneurship across the Highlands and Islands, Moray, and Perthshire.