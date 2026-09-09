Alison Whitefield has retired after 25 years as a medical administrator while Helen Holt, medical admin, has marked 40 years of dedicated service.

Julie Brown, practice manager, said: “All of us at Lochgilphead Medical Centre would like to wish Alison Whitefield a long, happy, and healthy retirement.

“Alison has been a valued member of the practice team for 25 years, and her dedication, hard work and commitment have made a lasting impact on colleagues and patients alike.

“Alison will be greatly missed by everyone at the surgery, and we thank Alison for the many years of service and friendship. We wish Alison every happiness and good health in this next chapter.