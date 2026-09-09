There have been two major milestones in the careers of two valued members of staff at Lochgilphead Medical Centre.
Alison Whitefield has retired after 25 years as a medical administrator while Helen Holt, medical admin, has marked 40 years of dedicated service.
Julie Brown, practice manager, said: “All of us at Lochgilphead Medical Centre would like to wish Alison Whitefield a long, happy, and healthy retirement.
“Alison has been a valued member of the practice team for 25 years, and her dedication, hard work and commitment have made a lasting impact on colleagues and patients alike.
“Alison will be greatly missed by everyone at the surgery, and we thank Alison for the many years of service and friendship. We wish Alison every happiness and good health in this next chapter.
“Alison would also like to thank everyone for the many good wishes and cards received on her retirement.”
The medical centre is also proud to celebrate Helen’s milestone.
For four decades, Helen has been a familiar and reassuring presence within the practice. She provides a warm welcome to patients, supports her colleagues and contributes significantly to the smooth running of the organisation.
Julie said: “Reaching 40 years of service is a remarkable achievement and reflects an outstanding commitment to both the practice and the local community.
Throughout her career, Helen has witnessed significant changes within primary care and the NHS, adapting to new ways of working while maintaining the professionalism, compassion and dedication that have made her such a valued member of the team.
“As a longstanding member of the team, Helen has played an important role in helping Lochgilphead Medical Centre evolve and grow. Her contribution extends far beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, helping to foster the welcoming and supportive environment that patients and staff value today.
“On behalf of everyone at Lochgilphead Medical Centre, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Helen for her outstanding 40 years of service. This milestone represents not only years of dedication, but also the positive impact she has had on colleagues, patients and the wider community.
“Congratulations, Helen, on this remarkable achievement. We thank you for your loyalty, professionalism and commitment and wish you every happiness as you celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”
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