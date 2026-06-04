Jenny said her daughter’s funded placement at MAKI Pups nursery at Kilmory doesn’t begin until November.

She said: “I’m not sure what I’m going to do in the meantime, maybe rely on family, but that isn’t guaranteed.

“Places at Badden will be prioritised for someone who is not just going to need it for five months and that is as it should be.

“I emailed Argyll and Bute Council to ask if maybe they might consider letting me use one of the ‘eligible two’ spaces. There are some available you can apply for if you are on benefits, have low income or a care experienced child. They just directed me to the eligible twos criteria online, which ironically, I would be eligible for if I quit my job.

“There is a real possibility that I could have to reduce my working hours, which will reduce my income.

“I rely heavily on the nursery, especially for my travel days.”

She added: “It would be good if the council could step in and do something. It’s not like the city where there are plenty of other options.

“I think Becky and Emma have done their very best with the nursery given the climate with staffing. They have done everything they can, it is just impossible for them.”

One single mother who is a council officer currently on maternity leave, has been filled with anxiety about future childcare provision for her 11-week-old son.

She said: “We have got a place with a childminder from August 2027.

“But if I go back to work in January when I’m due to go back, I might have no childcare.

“Grandparents are working much longer than they used to, what are parents supposed to do when they don’t have reliable childcare?

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m already worrying about going back to work.

“Pregnancy is already such a time of anxiety for women. There is anxiety about the birth, then there is anxiety about having a newborn, getting to grips with feeding, sleep deprivation.

“Next it’s time to go back to work, your child starts nursery and that’s a huge anxiety.

“When it comes to being a mum, nothing is made easy.

“I worked full-time. Now I’m worried I’m going to have to go part time because I don’t have childcare. How is that going to impact me financially?

“Argyll is wonderful and there is great community spirit, but when it comes to services it’s not great.

“I don’t know what other people are going to do either. This is huge.”

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are very sorry to hear of the confirmed closure of Riverside Rascals and understand that this will be deeply concerning for local families who rely on this provision.

“In relation to funded early learning and childcare overall, we are confident that there is sufficient capacity within the local area to ensure that all eligible children can continue to receive their entitlement following the closure. We have written to parents to let them know what they need to do to register their child at an alternative provider.

“We fully understand that this situation is unsettling, and we will aim to support children and families through this transition as smoothly as possible. We will also continue to provide updates and guidance as further information becomes available.”