Lochgilphead front green will host a Family Fun Day, aimed at creating unforgettable memories for the community.
Visitors can look forward to a wide range of attractions, including a funfair, artisan market, street food vendors, a licensed bar, family entertainment, and children’s activities.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 18, from 10am to 4pm, with a council spokesperson saying it promises to be a fantastic day for the whole family.
A spokesperson for the event said: "Whether you’re looking for a great day out with the family, delicious food, unique handmade products, or simply a chance to enjoy the summer with friends, there’s something for everyone.
"Come along, support local businesses, enjoy fantastic entertainment, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends."
The event is free to attend, and families are encouraged to bring everyone along.
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