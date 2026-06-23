Lochgilphead’s Bank of Scotland branch closed its doors this week, leaving residents wishing to use banking services with few other choices.
The town’s Post Office is also temporarily out of action as postmistress Anna Dudziak takes a long-planned and well-earned holiday until July 6.
But the post office based in the Ardrishaig Hall has reminded residents that it can provide an alternative on Tuesdays 10.30am-1.30pm, Wednesdays 1pm-4pm and Thursdays 1pm-4pm.
The plight of Mid Argyll’s lack of banking facilities was highlighted again this week, when the BBC’s Reporting Scotland visited the town and spoke to residents about the knock-on effect the closure of the Bank of Scotland will have.
People wishing to use face-to-face banking facilities face a round trip of 74 miles to Oban from Lochgilphead.
Maggie Dodd told the BBC she “couldn’t sleep” the night she found out the branch was closing as she had always found the staff in the Lochgilphead branch helpful if she had any problems.
But her friend Ina Callander has stepped in to help by showing her how to use banking with the Post Office and online banking on her phone.
“Because I had used the Post Office for years, I knew how easy it was and Maggie was very upset and I thought, why not help her because that’s what friends are for,” said Ina.
Efforts by elected members - from Lochgilphead Community Council, Argyll and Bute Council and the area’s MSP - to have any consultation about the closure and its impact on Mid Argyll with Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Bank of Scotland, have so far failed to lead to anything further.
The banking group has previously said: “Our decision to close the Lochgilphead branch was not taken lightly and followed a detailed impact assessment, looking at more than 100 separate measures.
“These included the ways customers choose to access banking and move money, the availability of alternative services locally, transport links, and the needs of customers who may require additional support.”
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