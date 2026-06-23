The town’s Post Office is also temporarily out of action as postmistress Anna Dudziak takes a long-planned and well-earned holiday until July 6.

But the post office based in the Ardrishaig Hall has reminded residents that it can provide an alternative on Tuesdays 10.30am-1.30pm, Wednesdays 1pm-4pm and Thursdays 1pm-4pm.

The plight of Mid Argyll’s lack of banking facilities was highlighted again this week, when the BBC’s Reporting Scotland visited the town and spoke to residents about the knock-on effect the closure of the Bank of Scotland will have.

People wishing to use face-to-face banking facilities face a round trip of 74 miles to Oban from Lochgilphead.