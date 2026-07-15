Scottish Forestry is putting £900,000 of investment into protecting "fragile" rural roads often used for the logging industry across the country.

The funding is in addition to £1.1m already committed this year to schemes including the TimberLINK coastal shipping project.

In Argyll and Bute, work will be carried out to strengthen of the single track C29 where it meets the West Lochawe Timber Haul Route serving the wider Loch Avich basin.

And in the Highland Council, three projects on the single track A884 will make various structural, strengthening and safety improvements over 28.3 km of road near Lochaline, including creating 18 additional passing places.

The projects are also hoped to reduce the environmental impact of timber shipping and take the traffic away from people’s homes.