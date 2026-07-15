Logging roads in Lochaline and Loch Awe are set to see significant upgrades thanks to the Scottish Government.
Scottish Forestry is putting £900,000 of investment into protecting "fragile" rural roads often used for the logging industry across the country.
The funding is in addition to £1.1m already committed this year to schemes including the TimberLINK coastal shipping project.
In Argyll and Bute, work will be carried out to strengthen of the single track C29 where it meets the West Lochawe Timber Haul Route serving the wider Loch Avich basin.
And in the Highland Council, three projects on the single track A884 will make various structural, strengthening and safety improvements over 28.3 km of road near Lochaline, including creating 18 additional passing places.
The projects are also hoped to reduce the environmental impact of timber shipping and take the traffic away from people’s homes.
Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie MSP noted the importance of the woodland industry, which provides 34,000 jobs and £1.1 billion to the economy.
He said: "I am keen to support the sector to work in partnership with local authorities and residents to reduce transport impacts and enable the delivery of social, environmental and economic benefits for our communities.
“The Strategic Timber Transport Fund is a great example of government agencies, local authorities, businesses and communities working in close collaboration to support, stimulate and strengthen local economies.”
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