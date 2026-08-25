His seafaring journey began in 1961 when he joined the Merchant Navy, signing on to his first vessel in Tobermory, CalMac’s MV Lochearn.

Over the following four years he sailed with CalMac aboard the Loch Ard, Columba and the original Lochnevis before leaving in 1965 to explore the wider world.

What followed was a remarkable maritime career that took him across the globe.

From Scotland to Canada, Indonesia, Hawaii, Japan, Italy, India, Kuwait, Spain, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the United States, South Africa, China, Hong Kong, Greece, Colombia and countless ports in between, Dugie amassed a collection of discharge book stamps that would be the envy of any seafarer.

Yet after 27 years travelling the world’s oceans, retirement was never on the horizon.

Instead, in 1988, he returned to CalMac to join the newly built MV Isle of Mull.

Apart from occasional spells aboard MV Clansman and, remarkably, MV Columba some 23 years after his last trip on the vessel, Dugie would spend the next 38 years serving the communities of Mull and beyond.

His unrivalled knowledge of the Isle of Mull, affectionately known as "Daisy" by many of those who sailed on her, made him an invaluable colleague.

Generations of Chief Engineers relied on his deep understanding of the vessel, often turning to his experience and practical wisdom when technical challenges arose.

In April, Dugie finally rang "Finished With Engines" for the last time.

His shipmates marked the occasion with a heartfelt farewell aboard Isle of Mull.

They dusted off a commemorative picture of "Daisy" that had originally been prepared for one of his previous near-retirements, updated the plaque with the correct date and shared memories gathered over many years of friendship and service at sea.

Together, those numbers tell an extraordinary story: 42 years with CalMac and 65 years at sea.

Captain Dermot O’Neill said: “The word "legend" is often overused, but in Dugie’s case it is entirely deserved. Throughout his decades of service, he became a highly respected and valued member of the crew. Known for his loyalty, professionalism and immense pride in his work, Dugie took ownership of his engine room and cared for the vessel with dedication and expertise.

“And as she sails on, there is little doubt that "Daisy" remains under the watchful eye of Dugald MacLachlan from his home above Craignure.”