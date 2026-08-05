This year’s Lorn Agricultural Show has been hailed as a great success, attracting large crowds and high-quality livestock entries.
The event on Saturday August 1 was of particular significance for the whole community as it saw the inauguration of the Dougie MacDonald Legacy Award.
Established by Lorn Agricultural Society to honour the memory of the popular young Benderloch farmer who died in February after a short illness, the award was made in this its first year to retired auctioneer Donald Morrison for outstanding contribution to agriculture.
"We think it fitting that Donald is nominated for this award as when Dougie joined United Auction, when he too was only young, Donald was a tremendous mentor, colleague and friend to him," said a spokesperson for the society. "He was always there to help and advise, boosting Dougie’s confidence to ensure he achieved to the best of his ability."
The award was presented by Dougie’s parents Diane and Douglas to Donald, who made heartfelt tribute to their son whom he had mentored during their time together at United Auctions.
“It is with great pride and joy that I accept this award," said Donald. "Unfortunately, this award is tinged with sadness for the fact that Dougie was taken away from us at far too young an age.
"I saw a lot of myself in Dougie when he started with United Auctions: he was a young lad straight from school; he was born and bred in Argyll, and he had very strong island connections.
"He was an able stocksperson, he had a tremendous way and approach with customers and he was prepared to work 24/7.
"There was never any doubt in my mind that Dougie would easily fulfil all my achievements and someday become a manager for all Argyll and Island markets for United Auctions.
"However, I am delighted to be the first recipient of this prestigious award, and it is one that I shall cherish for the rest of my days."
"There was a large crowd there to see the award presented and a huge amount of support for what was a tough moment for us all," show president Alex Dunning said.
"Donald made a lovely speech – he was really touched to be presented with the award. He and Dougie had bought and sold livestock together even after Donald had retired – they travelled to Stirling every week for the sales."
Donald worked in livestock sales for 48 years, beginning his career at just 17 years of age and finishing up as director of United Auctions.
A crofter’s son from South Uist, Donald played a key role in maintaining and improving livestock markets throughout Scotland’s west coast and islands, including
supporting the building of community marts in Tiree and Lochboisdale.
After stepping down from his auctioneering role in 2018, Donald remained a familiar figure at markets from Uist to Stirling, buying livestock on behalf of farmers and crofters.
The award with which he was presented on Saturday will be an annual fixture of the Lorn Agricultural Show, ensuring Dougie’s legacy continues to play a key part in the local farming community.
And the success of the 2026 show was due to a great community effort as Alex explained: "It was a really good show with a great turnout and was very well
supported by sponsors, which makes a massive difference.
"We need to express huge thanks to the Young Farmers for all their hard work in setting up the show and running events on the day".
Hundreds gathered on the showfield to watch the livestock judging, try the local produce and enjoy the day out.
With some quality animals on show the event was once again a favourite for framers from near and far.
The clear weather was perfectly made for perusing the stalls and sitting down for a drink, with the bar proving ever popular.
Entertainment was provided by the talented Oban High School Pipe Band, which drew a sizeable crowd.
The day was won by Iain macInnes of Ruiag, Tiree, and his prize winning cow, Ruiag Stella, the pair taking home the Bremner cup.
Ruaig Stella is a three-year-old British blue cow sired by Almenly Mahrez out of Ruaig Lucy, shown with an April-born calf at foot, Ruaig West Coast Lad.
Ruiag Stella was champion at Tiree Agricultural Show in 2023, champion of champions at the Lorn Show in 2024, champion of Champions at Mid Argyll in 2025, and has been second placed at Royal Highland Show in the last two years.
Darran Mellish and Gordon McLean, Ballachuan, took home the SAC cup for overall local champion with a their Cheviot ewe lamb.
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