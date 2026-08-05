Over-all cattle champion and champion of champions was from Iain macInnes of Ruiag, Tiree. Photo: Kevin McGlynn.

Over-all cattle champion and champion of champions was from Iain macInnes of Ruiag, Tiree. Photo: Kevin McGlynn.

The event on Saturday August 1 was of particular significance for the whole community as it saw the inauguration of the Dougie MacDonald Legacy Award.

Established by Lorn Agricultural Society to honour the memory of the popular young Benderloch farmer who died in February after a short illness, the award was made in this its first year to retired auctioneer Donald Morrison for outstanding contribution to agriculture.

"We think it fitting that Donald is nominated for this award as when Dougie joined United Auction, when he too was only young, Donald was a tremendous mentor, colleague and friend to him," said a spokesperson for the society. "He was always there to help and advise, boosting Dougie’s confidence to ensure he achieved to the best of his ability."

The award was presented by Dougie’s parents Diane and Douglas to Donald, who made heartfelt tribute to their son whom he had mentored during their time together at United Auctions.

“It is with great pride and joy that I accept this award," said Donald. "Unfortunately, this award is tinged with sadness for the fact that Dougie was taken away from us at far too young an age.

"I saw a lot of myself in Dougie when he started with United Auctions: he was a young lad straight from school; he was born and bred in Argyll, and he had very strong island connections.



"He was an able stocksperson, he had a tremendous way and approach with customers and he was prepared to work 24/7.



"There was never any doubt in my mind that Dougie would easily fulfil all my achievements and someday become a manager for all Argyll and Island markets for United Auctions.

"However, I am delighted to be the first recipient of this prestigious award, and it is one that I shall cherish for the rest of my days."