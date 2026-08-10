The owners of a popular island business are facing mixed emotions with big changes ahead, both commercially and personally.
Norman Bissell and Birgit Whitmore are set to marry later this year and have been prompted by the upcoming event to take the plunge into a different lifestyle.
For eight years the couple have owned and run Isle of Luing Stores, a post office, licensed grocery, and gift shop but now they are keen to create more time together for their many passions and to travel.
With this in mind, Norman and Birgit have decided to put the business up for sale in the hope of finding new owners who will continue their legacy and provide the
community with its lifeline services.
“We have very much enjoyed serving the Luing community in the Shop and Post Office over the past eight years and hope that others will come forward to take on
this successful business,” Norman said.
“It is a vital part of the Luing community, and it would be a great loss if it closed.”
Norman is a published author, and Birgit makes jewelry and other gifts when she is not working as the island’s postmistress.
“Since we are getting married later this year and would like to spend more time together and travel more, we have decided to put Luing Stores up for sale,” Norman explained.
“We bought it almost eight years ago from Gordon Robbie and have considerably expanded the range of groceries, craft beers, wines and spirits, and have introduced Luing beef, Seil mutton and Alba Seafoods for sale.
"We also now sell many more crafts, cards and art made on Luing. Visitors to the island who come into the shop often remark how impressed they are by the range of goods they can buy when they are here and to take home with them.”
While the shop is on the market it will continue to trade as usual with the support of the local community.
“The Luing Shopping Club led by Anja Lamont and our other regular customers are the lifeblood of the business and we are very grateful to them for their custom,”
Norman added. “We would also like to thank Alan Gibson who looked after the shop and Post Office so well on Mondays and Bridget Blythe who also does a superb job on the days when we are away.”
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