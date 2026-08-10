Norman Bissell and Birgit Whitmore are set to marry later this year and have been prompted by the upcoming event to take the plunge into a different lifestyle.

For eight years the couple have owned and run Isle of Luing Stores, a post office, licensed grocery, and gift shop but now they are keen to create more time together for their many passions and to travel.



With this in mind, Norman and Birgit have decided to put the business up for sale in the hope of finding new owners who will continue their legacy and provide the

community with its lifeline services.

“We have very much enjoyed serving the Luing community in the Shop and Post Office over the past eight years and hope that others will come forward to take on

this successful business,” Norman said.

“It is a vital part of the Luing community, and it would be a great loss if it closed.”