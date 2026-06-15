The very enterprising pupils of Class 7 at Lundavra Primary School put their minds to fining new products and services to present in their own version of "Dragons’ Den".
Coming up with some amazing ideas and products the youngsters worked on their creations in school and at home pricing venting from paper flowers to a giant blue shark and tiny toys to a table football game.
Judging was carried out by a worthy (and very polite) panel of "Dragons" from across the school, including a giant gorilla called Coco, each carefully studying every submission and giving their opinions of how useful they were.
As well as the ideas, judges also took into consideration the individual presentations and there was a special category for the best use of recycled materials.
After much deliberation, the winners were announced as:
For presentation/speech: Kia Grassam (The Infinite Food Machine - from cardboard boxes); 2, Aiden MacPherson (Yukele - from cardboard boxes); 3, Oran MacDonald (Toy car - from cardboard boxes)
For recycling design: 1, Layla Black (Garden ornaments - from yoghurt tubs); 2, Amelia Chawla (Handbag from a t-shirt); 3, Harrison McKenzie (Piggy bank from a water bottle).
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