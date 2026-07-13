The Scottish number one was tied for the lead going into the final day before a run of four bogeys between the 4th and 10th holes left him three over par and out of contention.

A late surge on Sunday saw MacIntyre finish one under par for the day and 13 under par for the tournament, leaving him tied for third, four shots behind winner Tom Kim.

Speaking to the BBC after his round, MacIntyre said: “The week overall was a good week. I have got to look at the positives and a third-place finish, it was a good week.

“Going out today to have a chance going into that back nine today, even though it was a bad start, it was not to be. I have got to just take the positives.

“I am biased but they are the best fans in the world. They showed that over in Boston as well. Coming home here and playing the Scottish Open is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid.”