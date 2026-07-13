Oban’s Bob MacIntyre hailed Scottish golf fans as “the best in the world” after missing out on a second Scottish Open victory on the final day at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
The Scottish number one was tied for the lead going into the final day before a run of four bogeys between the 4th and 10th holes left him three over par and out of contention.
A late surge on Sunday saw MacIntyre finish one under par for the day and 13 under par for the tournament, leaving him tied for third, four shots behind winner Tom Kim.
Speaking to the BBC after his round, MacIntyre said: “The week overall was a good week. I have got to look at the positives and a third-place finish, it was a good week.
“Going out today to have a chance going into that back nine today, even though it was a bad start, it was not to be. I have got to just take the positives.
“I am biased but they are the best fans in the world. They showed that over in Boston as well. Coming home here and playing the Scottish Open is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid.”
The Scot described the final walk across the par-three 17th as “special”, adding there were positive signs heading into next week’s Open Championship.
MacIntyre’s week in North Berwick came to life on Friday and Saturday, with the Oban golfer recording rounds of 66 and 65 respectively.
Those performances, alongside a steady opening-round 67, left the Scot 12 under par heading into Sunday.
Despite an underwhelming final day, MacIntyre’s finish in Scotland was his best result since the Valero Texas Open in April.
His game appears to be heading in the right direction ahead of the final major of the season.
The world number 15 will tee it up at Royal Birkdale in Southport as he bids to become the first Scot to win The Open since Paul Lawrie in 1999.
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