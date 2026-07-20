After opening with rounds of 67 and 69, MacIntyre looked well placed to challenge at Royal Birkdale, sitting just four strokes behind halfway leader Lucas Herbert.

Despite his promising start, the left-hander struggled over the weekend, carding successive rounds of 71 to finish tied for 28th on two under par, eight shots behind winner Ryan Fox.

Speaking to the BBC after his final round, MacIntyre described it as a "maybe" week after watching his playing partner, Cameron Young, fire a brilliant 64 to surge up the leaderboard.

He said: "One good round away from being right in it. You watch Cam today post one of those rounds and he’s in with a chance to win.

"It was just one of those weeks. Obviously, what I was hoping would be a good round turned into another one over par. So, yeah, a bit frustrating."

During his final round, MacIntyre was warned by PGA Tour officials for his conduct after slamming his driver into the ground on the 16th hole.

Despite the warning, the Oban-born golfer insisted his approach would not change, saying his emotional outbursts were simply part of who he is.

The Scot will now take a three-week break before returning for the closing stages of the PGA Tour season.

MacIntyre currently sits 27th in the FedEx Cup standings, just inside the top 30 required to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

He will need strong performances at both the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship to secure his place in the season finale.

The Scotsman is also widely expected to return home in October to defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title after competing in the DP World Tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship in September.