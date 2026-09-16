The important transport hub, which provides a vital link between Islay and Jura, remained operational throughout the works, which included resurfacing the slipway, replacing wear strips and repairing concrete.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson confirmed that the final stage of the project will begin on September 28, when the steel protective strips at the front edge of the slipway will be replaced.

“Throughout the works we have been grateful for the patience of residents, visitors and businesses as we maintain the resilience of our vital port infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

To minimise any further inconvenience to commuters, the final repairs will be carefully scheduled around existing ferry timetables.

Alastair Redman, independent councillor for Kintyre and the Islands, said he was “pleased” that the main phase of the works was now complete.

He added: “This is a vital piece of infrastructure investment that secures the long-term resilience of a crucial transport link connecting Islay and Jura.”