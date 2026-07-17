The works will be carried out between 7pm and 6am each working night, beginning on July 29.

BEAR Scotland will carry out the maintenance on behalf of Transport Scotland, with all resurfacing expected to be completed by August 20.

Euan Burnett, from BEAR Scotland, said: "These resurfacing works on the A83 between Tarbert and Inveraray will fix existing defects in the road surface and replace road markings, improving the quality and safety of the route for road users.

"To undertake the carriageway resurfacing safely, road closures, with the use of amnesty periods, are necessary at all but one location, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance of the work commencing."

To protect the workforce and members of the travelling public, traffic management restrictions will be necessary at each location to allow the works to proceed.

With the exception of the works south of Minard, road closures will be in place each working night, with hourly amnesty periods provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 1am, 2am, 3am, 4am and 5am to allow waiting vehicles to be escorted safely through the worksite.

At the site south of Minard, traffic will be escorted by a convoy vehicle at 10mph under traffic light control.

Access for emergency services and scheduled bus services will be maintained for the full duration of the works.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

The full programme is as follows: