Highland dancers line up for a group photo before the competition begins. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Highland dancers line up for a group photo before the competition begins. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

The sun shone down on the Lovat field for the Mallaig & Morar Highland Games on Sunday.

Overall winner of the Alasdair FB Roberts trophy was Calum Carn from New Zealand while in the under 18 section, trophies were shared between Lily Robertson from Oban and Seonaidh Forrest from Skye.

Legendary Piping judge Iain MacFadyen described the piping as of "an extremely high standard".

There were international and local competitors lifting trophies with a few records being broken along the way with lots of fun in the children’s races and the Junior Highland Games.

Competition was fierce but friendly at a Games that has always prided itself in offering something for everyone.

Record breaker Vladislav Tulacek with the Gerard MacDonald trophy (Caber) and Big Mac Cup (Heavies overall winner). Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Record breaker Vladislav Tulacek with the Gerard MacDonald trophy (Caber) and Big Mac Cup (Heavies overall winner). Photograph: Phil Hughes.

A great day out for family and pets alike. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

A great day out for family and pets alike. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Later he was to become the Games’ first ever competing Chieftain, finishing a creditable fourth in the Cross Country race.

Chieftain Kenneth, the Games’ most decorated competitor, treated everyone to a mix of history, local knowledge and gratitude to all those that organise and put on the event year after year in his opening speech.

The fine weather attracted an excellent crowd which witnessed top quality competition.

Chieftain, Kenneth Macpherson led the traditional stirring march through the village of Morar accompanied by the Mallaig & Ardnamurchan District (MaAD) Pipe Band yo open the event.

Another happy customer at the Mallaig and Morar Games. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Another happy customer at the Mallaig and Morar Games. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Tug O' War champions - Will Raynar's team. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Chieftain Kenneth MacPherson presents Ramiro Polma with the Mowi trophy for first place in the Hill Race. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

For the second year the Highland Dancing attracted a huge number of entries, with Beth Campbell from Skye winning the John and Mae MacVarish trophy as top adult dancer. Perhaps the biggest stories of the day were in the athletics and heavy events. Two fantastic runs in the adult cross country races saw winner Romero Palma from Argentina lift the Jackie MacKellaig Memorial Trophy while Eilidh Moynihan from Fort William won the Mowi trophy. The headline in the cross country was Sandy Gillies from Arisaig winning the 12 and Under race for the fifth year in a row, aged 8, 9, 10, 11 and now 12. This year he lifted the brand new Angus MacKellaig Memorial Trophy. For his remarkable efforts, The Games committee has allowed Sandy to keep the previous version.

Mallaig Ardnamurachan & District Pipe Band set the tone for the day. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Sandy Cameron of Inverlair with the John Gillies Bourblach Memorial cup (Piobaireachd) and Calum Carn with the Alisdair Roberts Memorial Quaich. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

And so to the amazing end to the day - a new Highland Games record in the 56lb weight over the bar. Arguably the star of day, Vladislav "Vlad" Tuláček who had cleaned up in the heavy events, winning the Big Mac Cup and the Gerard MacDonald Shield, firstly set a new Games record of 17 feet. He then followed with 18 feet, equalling his record set at Halkirk earlier in summer. The bar was moved up to 18 feet and 3 inches. As the crowd roared him on, and backed up by his fellow competitors, Vlad cleared the bar. Colin Buchanan, Chair of Mallaig & Morar Games said: "Witnessing high quality competitors coming to our Games gives us credibility, reinforced this year with a Games record. "We also love seeing people smiling and enjoying the day, telling us they’ll definitely be back. "I want to take this opportunity on behalf of our committee to thank all the volunteers that work so incredibly hard to make our Games a success. "I also want to thank our sponsors and supporters without whom we would struggle to remain sustainable."

Boys 200m race. Photograph: Phil Hughes.