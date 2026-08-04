The sun shone down on the Lovat field for the Mallaig & Morar Highland Games on Sunday.
Chieftain, Kenneth Macpherson led the traditional stirring march through the village of Morar accompanied by the Mallaig & Ardnamurchan District (MaAD) Pipe Band yo open the event.
The fine weather attracted an excellent crowd which witnessed top quality competition.
Chieftain Kenneth, the Games’ most decorated competitor, treated everyone to a mix of history, local knowledge and gratitude to all those that organise and put on the event year after year in his opening speech.
Later he was to become the Games’ first ever competing Chieftain, finishing a creditable fourth in the Cross Country race.
Competition was fierce but friendly at a Games that has always prided itself in offering something for everyone.
There were international and local competitors lifting trophies with a few records being broken along the way with lots of fun in the children’s races and the Junior Highland Games.
Legendary Piping judge Iain MacFadyen described the piping as of "an extremely high standard".
Overall winner of the Alasdair FB Roberts trophy was Calum Carn from New Zealand while in the under 18 section, trophies were shared between Lily Robertson from Oban and Seonaidh Forrest from Skye.
For the second year the Highland Dancing attracted a huge number of entries, with Beth Campbell from Skye winning the John and Mae MacVarish trophy as top adult dancer.
Perhaps the biggest stories of the day were in the athletics and heavy events. Two fantastic runs in the adult cross country races saw winner Romero Palma from Argentina lift the Jackie MacKellaig Memorial Trophy while Eilidh Moynihan from Fort William won the Mowi trophy.
The headline in the cross country was Sandy Gillies from Arisaig winning the 12 and Under race for the fifth year in a row, aged 8, 9, 10, 11 and now 12.
This year he lifted the brand new Angus MacKellaig Memorial Trophy. For his remarkable efforts, The Games committee has allowed Sandy to keep the previous version.
And so to the amazing end to the day - a new Highland Games record in the 56lb weight over the bar.
Arguably the star of day, Vladislav "Vlad" Tuláček who had cleaned up in the heavy events, winning the Big Mac Cup and the Gerard MacDonald Shield, firstly set a new Games record of 17 feet. He then followed with 18 feet, equalling his record set at Halkirk earlier in summer.
The bar was moved up to 18 feet and 3 inches. As the crowd roared him on, and backed up by his fellow competitors, Vlad cleared the bar.
Colin Buchanan, Chair of Mallaig & Morar Games said: "Witnessing high quality competitors coming to our Games gives us credibility, reinforced this year with a Games record.
"We also love seeing people smiling and enjoying the day, telling us they’ll definitely be back.
"I want to take this opportunity on behalf of our committee to thank all the volunteers that work so incredibly hard to make our Games a success.
"I also want to thank our sponsors and supporters without whom we would struggle to remain sustainable."
Mallaig & Morar Highland Games Results
2nd August 2026
Adult Piping
Judges: Iain MacFadyen and Les Hutt
Event 1 - Piobaireachd Competition
1 st Sandy Cameron, Glasgow
2 nd Eirean Cameron,Glasgow
3 rd Calum Carn, New Zealand
4 th Magnus Stone, USA
John Gillies, Bourblach, Memorial Cup winner – Sandy Cameron
Event 2 - March
1 st Calum Carn, New Zealand
2 nd Teddy Krogh, USA
3 rd Scott MacLean
4 th Magnus Stone, USA
Event 3 - Strathspey and reel
1 st Calum Carn, New Zealand
2 nd Magnus Stone, USA
3 rd Calum Craib, Benbecula
4 th Eirean Cameron, Glasgow
Event 4 - Jigs and Hornpipe
1 st Calum Craib, Benbecula
2 nd Scott MacLean,
3 rd Teddy Krogh, USA
4 th Calum Carn, New Zealand
Overall winner and winner of The Alasdair FB Roberts Memorial Quaich – Calum Carn
18 and under Piping
Event 5 - Piping March
1 st Lily Robertson, Oban
2 nd Seonaidh Forrest, Skye
MacBrayne Cup winner – Lily Robertson, Oban
Event 6 - Strathspey and Reel
1 st Seonaidh Forrest, Skye
2 nd Lily Robertson, Oban
The Archie Gillies Memorial Trophy – Seonaidh Forrest, Skye
The Simon MacKinnon Memorial Trophy - Overall winner 18 and under section - Shared by Lily
Robertson and Seonaidh Forrest
HEAVY EVENTS - Men
Event 7 - Putting the 16lb ball
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd Will Raynor, England
3 rd John MacLeod, Lochinver
4 th Rowan Hart, Glenisla
Event 8 - Putting the 22lb ball
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd Will Raynor, England
3 rd John MacLeod, Lochinver
4 th David Hart, Fort William
Event 9 - 56lb weight over the bar
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd =Will Raynor, England
= John MacLeod, Lochinver
4 th = David Hart, Fort William
= Martin Munsie, Skye
Event 10 - 56lb Weight for Distance
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd John MacLeod, Lochinver
3 rd David Hart, Fort William
4 th Will Raynor, England
Event 10a - 28lb Weight for Distance
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd John MacLeod, Lochinver
3 rd David Hart, Fort William
4 th Rowan Hart, Glenisla
Event 11 - 22lb Hammer
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd John MacLeod, Lochinver
3 rd Martin Munsie, Skye
4 th Rowan Hart, Glenisla
Event 12 - Tossing the Caber
1 st Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
2 nd = John MacLeod, Lochinver
= David Hart, Fort William
4 th Rowan Hart, Glenisla
The Gerard MacDonald Memorial Trophy for The Caber winner – Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
Event 37 – 22lb Hammer (Local)
1 st David Hart, Fort William
2 nd Jason MacDonald, Arisaig
Event 98 – Putting the 16lb Ball (Local)
1 st David Hart, Fort William
2 nd Jason MacDonald, Arisaig
Event 98 – 28lb Weight for Distance (Local)
1 st David Hart, Fort William
2 nd Jason MacDonald, Arisaig
Big Mac Cup in memory of Ian MacNaughton winner - Vladislav Tuláček , Czech Republic
HEAVY EVENTS -Women
Shot Putt
1 st Kacie Wellington, Ireland
2 nd Mia Jackson, Dumfriesshire
3 rd Roslin Sutherland, Arisaig
Weight for Distance
1 st Mia Jackson, Dumfriesshire
2 nd Roslin Sutherland, Arisaig
3 rd Abi Wigley
Caber
1 st Kacie Wellington, Ireland
2 nd Roslin Sutherland, Arisaig
3 rd Mia Jackson, Dumfriesshire
Highland Dancing Events
Judge: Rebecca Fairbairn
Primary
Pas de Basques
1 st Emilia Clark, Inverness
2 nd Amelia Smith, Spean Bridge
Pas de Basques & High Cuts
1 st Emilia Clark, Inverness
2 nd Amelia Smith, Spean Bridge
Highland Fling
1 st Emilia Clark, Inverness
Sword Dance
1 st Emilia Clark, Inverness
Beginners
Highland Fling
1 st Emily Lord, Oban
2 nd Lily Clark, Inverary
3 rd Poppy Maxwell, Oban
4 th Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
Sword Dance
1 st Lily Clark, Inverary
2 nd Kayleigh Boyd, Fort William
3 rd Emily Lord, Oban
4 th Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
Seann Truibheas
1 st Emily Lord, Oban
2 nd Lily Clark, Inverary
3 rd Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
4 th Poppy Maxwell, Oban
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
2 nd Lily Clark, Inverary
3 rd Poppy Maxwell, Oban
4 th Emily Lord, Oban
Flora MacDonald’s Fancy
1 st Lily Clark, Inverary
2 nd Emily Lord, Oban
3 rd Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
Scottish Lilt
1 st Lily Clark, Inverary
2 nd Emily Lord, Oban
3 rd Katherine MacCuish, Glencruitten
Morar Community Council Trophy winner – Lily Clark, Inverary
Novice
Highland Fling
1 st Agnes Maclarty, Isle of Skye
2 nd Connie Breslin, Oban
3 rd Lucy Clark, Inverary
4 th Morven McKenzie, Isle of Mull
Sword Dance
1 st Lucy Clark, Inverary
2 nd Agnes Maclarty, Isle of Skye
3 rd Chrissie Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh
4 th Zara Innes, Spean Bridge
Seann Truibheas
1 st Lucy Clark, Inverary
2 nd Connie Breslin, Oban
3 rd Morven McKenzie, Isle of Mull
4 th Chrissie Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Lucy Clark, Inverary
2 nd Connie Breslin, Oban
3 rd Chrissie Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh
4 th Morven McKenzie, Isle of Mull
Flora MacDonald’s Fancy
1 st Agnes Maclarty, Isle of Skye
2 nd Lucy Clark, Inverary
3 rd Connie Breslin, Oban
4 th Chrissie Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh
Scottish Lilt
1 st Lucy Clark, Inverary
2 nd Chrissie Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh
3 rd Agnes Maclarty, Isle of Skye
4 th Morven McKenzie, Isle of Mull
Mallaig Community Council Trophy – Lucy Clark, Inverary
Intermediate
Fling
1 st Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
2 nd Katelin Long, Isle Of Skye
3 rd Poppie Grimston, Isle of Skye
4 th Kirsty Ann MacMillan, South Uist
Sword Dance
1 st Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
2 nd Jenna Macfarlane
3 rd Katelin Long, Isle Of Skye
4 th Kirsty Ann MacMillan, South Uist
Seann Triubheas
1 st Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
2 nd Olivia Fulton, Connel
3 rd Jenna Macfarlane
4 th Kirsty Ann MacMillan, South Uist
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
2 nd Kirsty Ann MacMillan, South Uist
3 rd Olivia Fulton, Connel
4 th Poppie Grimston, Isle of Skye
Hornpipe
1 st Jenna Macfarlane
2 nd Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
3 rd Poppie Grimston, Isle of Skye
4 th Katelin Long, Isle Of Skye
Jig
1 st Jenna Macfarlane
2 nd Poppie Grimston, Isle of Skye
3 rd Katelin Long, Isle Of Skye
Caroline Currie cup – Jessica McCrae, Ardrishaig
Premier – 13 and under
Highland Fling
1 st Ella Luh Jeffrey, Fort William
2 nd Marsali MacNeill, Skye
3 rd Jess Kenny, Inverness
4 th Bella Man, Onich
Sword Dance
1 st Ella Luh Jeffrey, Fort William
2 nd Bella Man, Onich
3 rd Jess Kenny, Inverness
4 th Marsali MacNeill, Skye
Seann Truibheas
1 st Ella Luh Jeffrey, Fort William
2 nd Bella Man, Onich
3 rd Marsali MacNeill, Skye
4 th Ashleigh MacLeod, Isle of Skye
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Ella Luh Jeffrey, Fort William
2 nd Bella Man, Onich
3 rd Jess Kenny, Inverness
4 th Marsali MacNeill, Skye
Hornpipe
1 st Marsali MacNeill, Skye
2 nd Ella Luh Jeffrey, Fort William
3 rd Bella Man, Onich
4 th Eloise Clark, Inverness
Irish Jig
1 st Jess Kenny, Inverness
2 nd Ella Luh Jeffrey
3 rd Bella Man, Onich
4 th Marsali MacNeill, Skye
Jean MacKellaig Memorial Trophy - Ella Luh Jeffrey
Premier
15 and under
Fling
1 st Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
2 nd Kiera Carney, Oban
3 rd Caitlin Farr, Isle of Skye
Sword dance
1 st Kiera Carney, Oban
2 nd Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
Seann Triubheas
1 st Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
2 nd Kiera Carney, Oban
3 rd Caitlin Farr, Isle of Skye
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
2 nd Kiera Carney, Oban
3 rd Caitlin Farr, Isle of Skye
Hornpipe
1 st Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
2 nd Kiera Carney, Oban
3 rd Caitlin Farr, Isle of Skye
Jig
1 st Caitlin Farr, Isle of Skye
2 nd Kiera Carney, Oban
3 rd Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
Bank of Scotland Quaich to Ava MacKenzie, Isle of Skye
Premier Adults
Fling
1 st Beth Campbell, Isle of Skye
2 nd Emma Campbell, Skye
Seann Triubheas
1 st Beth Campbell, Isle of Skye
2 nd Emma Campbell, Skye
Reel of Tulloch
1 st Beth Campbell, Isle of Skye
2 nd Emma Campbell, Skye
Hornpipe
1 st Beth Campbell, Isle of Skye
2 nd Emma Campbell, Skye
Jig
1 st Beth Campbell, Isle of Skye
2 nd Emma Campbell, Skye
John and Mae MacVarish Memorial Trophy winner - Beth Campbell, Skye
Open Athletics
Men’s 200m
1 st Donal Bremner, Morar
2 nd Dylan McEntee, Portree
3 rd Colin MacDonald, Perth
Mallaig & Morar Games Cup winner – Donal Bremner, Morar
Women’s 200m
1 st Eilidh Moynihan, Fort William
2 nd Kendall Hughes, New Zealand
3 rd Merle Patchett, Bristol
The Donnie MacLellan mile
1 st Iain Rogerson, Fort William
2 nd Toby Smith, Fort William
3 rd Louis MacDonald, Morar
4 th Donal Bremner, Morar
Winner of the Donnie MacLellan Mile Cup – Iain Rogerson, Fort William
Women’s mile
1 st Eilidh Moynihan, Fort William
2 nd Katherine Diment, Winchester
3 rd Rosie Buchanan, Tullibody/Morar
4 th Isabella Martin, Campbeltown
International Relay
1 st MacDonalds & Bremners, Morar
2 nd Garramore & Callum, Morar
3 rd Tobelrone, Glasgow
Men’s Hill Race
1 st Romero Palma, Argentina
2 nd Toby Smith, Fort William
3 rd Iain Rogerson, Fort William
4 th Kenny Macpherson, Mallaig
Jackie MacKellaig Memorial Trophy winner – Romero Palma, Argentina
Women’s Hill race
1 st Eilidh Moynihan, Fort William
2 nd Ailsa McCrae, Ardrishaig
3 rd Merle Patchett, Bristol
The Mowi Trophy winner - Eilidh Moynihan
Men’s 400m
1 st Romero Palma, Argentina
2 nd Donal Bremner, Morar
3 rd Louis MacDonald, Morar
Women’s 400m
1 st Ellie Smith, Giffnock
2 nd Morag MacKinnon, Inverary
3 rd Susanna Dejager, Abu Dhabi
Men’s 100m
1 st Louis MacDonald, Morar
2 nd Dylan McEntee, Portree
3 rd Ben MacDonald, Morar
Morar Motors Cup winner – Louis MacDonald, Morar
Women’s 100m
1 st Kendall Hughes, New Zealand
2 nd Aine Macphee, Mallaig
3 rd Grace MacDonald, Morar
Ian MacDonald Memorial Cup winner – Kendall Hughes New Zealand
Boys 13-16 400m
1 st Leo Bulloch, Glasgow
2 nd Dylan McEntee, Portree
3 rd James Orr, Arisaig
Girls 13-16 400m
1 st Jessica Bulloch, Glasgow
2 nd Teela Kennedy, Spean Bridge
3 rd Megan Kennedy, Spean Bridge
Tug-of-War
1 st Rayners & Co, Winchester
Roslin Whisky to - Rayners & Co
High Jump - Men
1 st Ben MacDonald, Morar
2 nd Romero Palma, Argentina
3 rd Tom Benfield, Arisaig
High Jump – Women
1 st Karie Wellington, Ireland
2 nd Lauren Gillies, Arisaig
3 rd Jessica Bulloch, Glasgow
Children’s events
12 and under Hill Race
Boys
1 st Sandy Gillies, Arisaig
2 nd Liam Coull, Mallaig
3 rd Edie Kingswood, Morar
Girls
1 st Ellie Smith, Giffnock
2 nd Kay Innes, Bristol
3 rd Lewis Plowright, Yorkshire
Angus MacKellaig Memorial Trophy winner – Sandy Gillies, Arisaig
Boys 10 – 12
1 st Sandy Gillies, Arisaig
2 nd Grayson Jeffrey, Fort William
3 rd Magnus Hay, Bristol
Girls 10 – 12
1 st Sophie Fulton, Connel
2 nd Niamh Coull, Fort William
3 rd Megan Kennedy, Spean Bridge
Boys 7 – 9
1 st Grayson Jeffrey
2 nd Theo MacKellaig, Mallaig
3 rd Innes Sheriff
Girls 7 – 9
1 st Iona Kingswood, Morar
2 nd Flora Tovey, London
3 rd Lauren Gillies, Arisaig
Boys 5 – 6
1 st Oran McMaster, Acharacle
2 nd Sean Cant, Fort William
3 rd Remi Lough, Dundee
Girls 5 - 6
1 st Eva Plowright, Yorkshire
2 nd Aila Paterson, Glasgow
3 rd Eilidh Sheriff, Tarbert
Girls age 4
1 st Cadey Dann, London
Boys age 4
1 st Neil Henderson, Fort William
2 nd Archie McLennan, Fort William
3 rd Patrick Renfrew, Aberdeen
Under 4
Innes Finnlayson
Junior Highland Games
Shot Putt 12 - 14 years - Boys
1 st Victor Beradelli, Fort William
2 nd Oliver MacDonald, Perth
3 rd Toby Smith, Fort William
Junior Weight 12 - 14 years - Boys
1 st Victor Beradelli, Fort William
2 nd Toby Smith, Fort William
3 rd Oliver MacDonald, Perth
Junior Caber 12 - 14 years - Boys
1 st Victor Beradelli, Fort William
2 nd Oliver MacDonald, Perth
3 rd Toby Smith, Fort William
Shot Putt 12 - 14 years - Girls
1 st Anna Fothergill, Morar
2 nd Jasmine King, Arisaig
Junior Weight 12 - 14 years - Girls
1 st Jasmine King, Arisaig
2 nd Anna Fothergill, Morar
Junior Caber 12 - 14 years - Girls
1 st Anna Fothergill, Morar
2 nd Jasmine King, Arisaig
Junior Shot Putt 15 - 17 years - Boys
1 st Robert Rayner, Winchester
2 nd Connor MacDonald, Perth
Junior Weight 15 - 17 years - Boys
1 st Robert Rayner, Winchester
2 nd Connor MacDonald, Perth
Junior Caber 15 - 17 years - Boys
1 st Robert Rayner, Winchester
2 nd Connor MacDonald, Perth
Junior Highland Games (11 and under)
Shot Putt Boys
1 st Grayson Jeffrey, Fort William
2 nd Finnin Tovey, London
3 rd Magnus Hay, Bristol
Weight for Distance Boys
1 st Finnin Tovey, London
2 nd Magnus Hay, Bristol
3 rd Theo MacKellaig, Mallaig
Caber Boys
1 st Finnin Tovey, London
2 nd Lewis, Germany
3 rd Magnus Hay, Bristol
Shot Putt Girls
1 st Amira Whitefield-Hall, Morar
2 nd Flora Tovey, London
3 rd Edie Edwards, Liverpool
Weight for Distance Girls
1 st Sophia Fuulton, Connel
2 nd Ines Hay, Bristol
3 rd Eva Plowright, Yorkshire
Caber Girls
1 st Frances Sannen, Belgium
2 nd Jackie Sannen, Belgium
3 rd Niamh Cant, Fort William
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