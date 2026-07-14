Police confirmed that a 39 year old man was arrested in connection after the incident was reported around 24 hours after it occured.

He has since been released pending further enquiries into the alleged assault.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Bridge of Orchy area around 8.30am on Thursday July 9, 2026.

“The incident happened during the previous evening.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.”

The investigation is ongoing.