A man was arrested after a ’serious’ sexual assault was reported to police at a hotel in the Bridge of Orchy area.
Police confirmed that a 39 year old man was arrested in connection after the incident was reported around 24 hours after it occured.
He has since been released pending further enquiries into the alleged assault.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Bridge of Orchy area around 8.30am on Thursday July 9, 2026.
“The incident happened during the previous evening.
“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.”
The investigation is ongoing.
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