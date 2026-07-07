The four vehicle collision occurred around midday on Monday July 6, involving a lorry and four vans.

The casualty was the driver of a Range Rover Sport. He was declared dead at the scene of the collision and his 62-year-old female passenger was flown to hospital.

Police said four other people - the 42-year-old male driver of a lorry; the 19-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger of a Hyundai i10; and the 70-year-old female driver of a Skoda Karoq - did not sustain any major injuries requiring a hospital visit.

Three fire appliances, two ambulances, air ambulance and police all attended.

The road was closed for 12 hours while police investigated the circumstances of the crash, with diversions of 154 miles via the A9 and A86.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

"Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

"If you have dashcam, please check your footage for any images which could assist our ongoing inquiries."