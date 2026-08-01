The 64-year-old was last seen in the Glengallan Road area of Oban on the evening of Saturday July 25, 2026, however he is believed to have since travelled to Ardrossan, where he has been reported missing.

Prior to Michael being reported missing, he has travelled to Stranraer and the Dumfries and Galloway areas. Officers are also carrying out enquiries in these areas in efforts to trace Michael.

Michael is described as white, tall in height, of slim build with short greying hair. He wears dark framed glasses and speaks with a West Cumbrian accent.

Michael is thought to be wearing a grey jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers with white around the sole.

Inspector Phil Adamson said: “Concern is growing for Michael’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or who has any information on Michael’s whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 1697 of 31 July, 2026.”