The body of a man was recovered in the Glencoe area at around 6.50pm on Sunday May 24.
Formal identification has yet to take place however, the family of Timothy Rosser, 60, who had been reported missing from the area, has been informed.
Mr Rosser, an American national, was due to be carrying out hill walking in the area and was reported missing on Tuesday May 19.
The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
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