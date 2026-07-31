Police searching for a man missing after leaving Oban for Hawick in his camper van on Monday July 27 have found a body in Stirling.
The body of a man was found within a vehicle in Springkerse Retail Park on Thursday July 30 2026.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the family of George McCulloch from Hawick have been made aware.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
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