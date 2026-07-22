Possession of large quantity of cannabis

On the evening of Tuesday July 14, a 28 year old male searched in Sunderland Drive, Oban, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act was found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

The male has been arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and obstructing Police without warrant. A warrant was executed at

the male’s home address and a quantity of cash and controlled drugs recovered.

Enquiries are ongoing and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Car damaged



Between 12pm on Tuesday 14 and 8am on Wednesday July 15, a silver Vauxhall Safira sustained damage to the front bumper whilst it was parked outside of an

address in Croft Avenue, Oban.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0311773/26.

Driving without insurance

On the afternoon of Thursday July 16, a 43 year old male driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for driving without valid insurance on the A828.

Drunk driving

During the early hours of Saturday July 18, a 34 year old female was arrested for being drunk in charge of a Motor Vehicle at Longsdale Crescent in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.