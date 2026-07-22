Police in Oban made arrests for a slew of driving crimes this week.
Possession of large quantity of cannabis
On the evening of Tuesday July 14, a 28 year old male searched in Sunderland Drive, Oban, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act was found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.
The male has been arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and obstructing Police without warrant. A warrant was executed at
the male’s home address and a quantity of cash and controlled drugs recovered.
Enquiries are ongoing and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Car damaged
Between 12pm on Tuesday 14 and 8am on Wednesday July 15, a silver Vauxhall Safira sustained damage to the front bumper whilst it was parked outside of an
address in Croft Avenue, Oban.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0311773/26.
Driving without insurance
On the afternoon of Thursday July 16, a 43 year old male driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for driving without valid insurance on the A828.
Drunk driving
During the early hours of Saturday July 18, a 34 year old female was arrested for being drunk in charge of a Motor Vehicle at Longsdale Crescent in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Disturbance
On the evening of Saturday July 18, a 26 year old male and a 35 year old male were arrested following reports of a disturbance at a licensed premises in Oban. Both males were issued with Recorded Police warnings for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour.
Non-Harassment Order Breach
A 28 year old male was arrested and charged with Breach of Non-Harassment Order following an incident on Islay on the evening of Saturday July 18. The male was kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Driving whilst disqualified
At Corran Brae, Oban, on the evening of Monday July 20, a 48 year old male driver was arrested and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide details under Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.
The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
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