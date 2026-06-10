Marlyn Turbitt has just completed MND Scotland’s Dip A Day in May challenge bringing in more than £3,000 so far to help the charity provide care and support research to find a cure.

Marlyn said the charity has helped her ’brave friend’ since diagnosis four years ago and she wanted others get the same help - which meant her taking the plunge whatever the weather for all of last month.

The original goal was £200 but funds rocketed as word spread with Marlyn being joined by others willing to take a chilly dip with her - including pals from Taynuilt Community Choir, of which her friend is also a member.

Cheer and cake has kept her going as the tally of 20 dips in Loch Etive at her usual swim spot of Kelly’s Pier rose with more daring dunks at Tralee with a boot from the sauna, a splash while on Iona, another on Easdale, one in a lochan with a crannog out at Kilmichael Glassary and then eight while on holiday over on the east coast.

Marlyn said it was a conversation about MND Scotland desperately needing more funds to keep up its work that struck her.

"People think MND Scotland gets a lot of money because of the Doddy Weir connection but it’s a different charity. My friend has had so much support from them that it was just awful to think others might not get that same help as she had - if its funds ran out.

"MND is not as rare a disease as people might think, I’ve been amazed by the number of people who’ve come up to me while I’ve been doing the challenge and telling me that their own lives have been touched by it," she added.

About one third of the donations so far have come from choir members.

The online fundraising page will stay open for a while longer. A donation can be made here: socialsync.app/fundraiser/cr-qm3o49z9mz3o