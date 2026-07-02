Dougarie and Kildonan Sheepdog Trial Association held the second of it’s two annual open sheepdog trials, the Kildonan Sheepdog Trial, last Friday.
The event was hosted on a flat field at Home Farm in Brodick where committee member Elizabeth Robertson said the sheep, although freshly shorn and a bit flighty, ran well.
Despite a 40 minute delay while everyone took cover from the dramatic thunderstorm that passed over on the day, a strong field of 32 dogs from all over Scotland ran under the scrutiny of judge Jimmy Barr, from Campbeltown.
Shiskine farmer Matthew McNeish won the local class, and came fourth in the open class with his young dog Kate. Elizabeth said: “It is really quite unusual for locals to be so well up in the open class. He did really well, especially as he ran early in the morning and the sheep are always wilder then. He is very good with Kate.”
Top local dog Kate was bred by the late Iain McConnell in 2023, coming to Matthew and starting her training as a tiny puppy early in 2024. They have done very well together, qualifying for the Scottish Nursery final at Luss Estate this March, where Matthew was very happy with Kate’s run. He said: “It wasn’t the cleanest run, but many of the dogs and handlers did not complete the course in the allotted time, so I was happy to have finished.”
“Kate is very biddable and a quick learner,” said Matthew, who has another puppy, five month old Spice, who was bred by the open winner of the Kildonan trial, Iain Brownlie. “She is also progressing well,” added Matthew who hopes she will succeed in the nursery trials next winter now that Kate is too old for the young dog category.
Matthew is keen to keep sheepdog trials, particularly nursery trials, going on Arran as there are not many sheepdogs on Arran these days since people no longer have the time to invest in training and because quad bikes have taken over some of the sheepdogs’ work.
Kate and Matthew will host a sheepdog handling demonstration this Sunday at Arran Farmer’s Market, which takes place from 11am until 2pm at Bellevue Farm, near Blackwatefoot.
The results of the Kildonan Sheepdog Trial are as follows:
Open class results: 1 Ian Brownlie, Dunbar, Lark 92; 2 Stuart Davidson, Sandbank, Mack 82; 3 Stuart Davidson, Sandbank, Roxy 81; 4 Matthew McNeish, Shiskine, Kate 80 (decided on outbye work); 5 Alec McCuish, Skipness, Andy 80; 6 Ian Brownlie, Dunbar, Murdo 74.
Local class results: 1 Matthew McNeish, Shiskine, Kate 80; 2 Niall McMaster, Shannochie, Jet 61; 3 Stuart McMaster, Kilmory, Dan 56; 4 Ian Logan, Pirnmill, Chris 50.
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