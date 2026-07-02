The event was hosted on a flat field at Home Farm in Brodick where committee member Elizabeth Robertson said the sheep, although freshly shorn and a bit flighty, ran well.

Despite a 40 minute delay while everyone took cover from the dramatic thunderstorm that passed over on the day, a strong field of 32 dogs from all over Scotland ran under the scrutiny of judge Jimmy Barr, from Campbeltown.

Shiskine farmer Matthew McNeish won the local class, and came fourth in the open class with his young dog Kate. Elizabeth said: “It is really quite unusual for locals to be so well up in the open class. He did really well, especially as he ran early in the morning and the sheep are always wilder then. He is very good with Kate.”

Top local dog Kate was bred by the late Iain McConnell in 2023, coming to Matthew and starting her training as a tiny puppy early in 2024. They have done very well together, qualifying for the Scottish Nursery final at Luss Estate this March, where Matthew was very happy with Kate’s run. He said: “It wasn’t the cleanest run, but many of the dogs and handlers did not complete the course in the allotted time, so I was happy to have finished.”