Maximum taxi fares in Argyll and Bute are set for a five per cent increase after a single response was received by council officers from operators across the area.
Councillors agreed unanimously to the proposed five per cent hike, which will see hires between 7am and 10pm have a maximum starting price of £3.99, with an increase of 26p per 176 yards after the first 860 yards.
Hires between 10pm and 7am can now start at £4.78, with an additional 26p per 150 yards after the first 860 yards.
On public holidays, the maximum starting price will be £5.58, with an additional 26p per 120 yards after the first 860 yards.
The fares are required to be reviewed every 18 months, and the new scale is due to be implemented by Thursday, October 22.
The solitary representation during a consultation period with operators expressed criticism of the proposed new fares.
Councillors made the unanimous agreement to implement the five per cent increase at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee on Wednesday, August 19.
Councillor Kieron Green (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) said: “I note that there is one representation and to me, it does not really have a clear view.
“In my mind, that suggests that the proposed five per cent increase is largely supported and I propose we go ahead with it.”
Councillor Jan Brown (SNP, Mid Argyll) added: “I have to agree. I am very disappointed as this is not the first time we have had this low a response. I would agree with Councillor Green on the five per cent increase.”
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