Councillors agreed unanimously to the proposed five per cent hike, which will see hires between 7am and 10pm have a maximum starting price of £3.99, with an increase of 26p per 176 yards after the first 860 yards.

Hires between 10pm and 7am can now start at £4.78, with an additional 26p per 150 yards after the first 860 yards.

On public holidays, the maximum starting price will be £5.58, with an additional 26p per 120 yards after the first 860 yards.

The fares are required to be reviewed every 18 months, and the new scale is due to be implemented by Thursday, October 22.

The solitary representation during a consultation period with operators expressed criticism of the proposed new fares.