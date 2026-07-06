M&D Green Pharmacy is getting ready to officially unveil its newly refurbished Oban pharmacy, following a significant investment to enhance healthcare services and improve the customer experience for the local community.
The extensive refurbishment has created a modern, welcoming pharmacy featuring a new private consultation room, an expanded dispensary and a larger retail space stocked with an even wider range of everyday essentials, gifts and premium beauty products.
Customers visiting the pharmacy will also benefit from an enhanced retail offering. In addition to everyday healthcare essentials and convenience products, the pharmacy has expanded its gifting range and its popular Clarins counter, providing customers with access to luxury skincare, beauty products and expert advice from trained team members.
The new consultation room provides patients with a comfortable and confidential environment to access a growing range of NHS and private healthcare services, including prescribing consultations and health checks. We’ve also expanded the pharmacy’s dispensary, so the team can handle increasing prescription volumes more efficiently while continuing to deliver the high standard of care patients expect.
Martin Green, Managing Director of M&D Green Pharmacy, said:
"We’re incredibly proud to soon unveil the newly refurbished Oban Pharmacy. This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services while creating a welcoming environment for our customers. Community pharmacies are playing an increasingly important role in delivering healthcare closer to home, and these improvements ensure we have the facilities and capacity to continue meeting the needs of our patients now and in the future.
At the same time, we’ve enhanced our retail offering to provide even greater convenience, whether customers are collecting a prescription, shopping for everyday essentials, looking for the perfect gift or exploring the latest Clarins skincare and beauty products."
The refurbishment reflects M&D Green Pharmacy’s continued investment in local communities across Scotland, ensuring patients have access to expert healthcare advice alongside an expanded range of retail products and services.
The Oban team looks forward to welcoming customers into the upgraded pharmacy and showcasing everything the new-look store has to offer.
Opening Hours
Monday: 9am - 6pm
Tuesday: 9am - 6pm
Wednesday: 9am - 6pm
Thursday: 9am - 6pm
Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm
Sunday: Closed
Address: 16 George Street, Oban, Argyll & Bute, PA34 5SB
Telephone: 01631 562063
www.md-green.com
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