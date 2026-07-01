Iain gets ready to take to the air while working at the Caithness Courier in the 1980s.

Iain gets ready to take to the air while working at the Caithness Courier in the 1980s.

On his move to Fort William he was contracted to the Lochaber News and through his MFR connections also joined Nevis Radio.

His experience also saw him as a founder member of the talking newspaper “Talk Lochaber” before taking on the role of Lochaber Life Editor in 2007.

Iain wont be disappearing altogether, he still plans to contribute to the Lochaber Times on an ad-hoc basis.

He said: "Photography was my start in the media and has always been at the core of everything I have done, not just as a job, but whole life experience.

"This job has given me a wonderful opportunity to share in the lives of a huge variety of people, access places where most would never be allowed and to use my experiences to help others."

Lochaber Times Senior Reporter Fiona Scott said: "It has been a privilege to work with Iain and I am so glad he is not disapparing altogether.

“His knowledge of the Lochaber community is phenomenal. Whether with pen poised or camera in hand, he always finds the stories that matter most to local people, groups and clubs."

Iain recently attended a "retirement" lunch with his colleagues at which they presented him with his very own commemorative Lochaber Life front page and a membership for National Museums Scotland so that he can indulge his passion for flight.

"I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their good wishes and generous gifts, which perfectly fit in with my early plans for visiting various museums all over the country," he said.

As well as following his vocation, Iain is deeply involved in his community. In one of his many volunteer roles he mentors with MCR Pathways at Lochaber High School.