June saw the end of an era for Lochaber Life magazine as our very own Iain Ferguson hung up his editors hat after almost 20 years in the hot seat.
Most people in the area know Iain best as a photographer, but in a career spanning over 50 years he has chalked up many jobs across the media.
Before staring work "officially" as a photographer at The Falkirk Herald in November 1974, Iain had already built up some experience working for his High School newsletter, then freelancing for The Kirkintilloch Herald.
Following a feature on Falkirk’s Hospital Broadcasting Service, Radio Royal, he became an active member. He was also founder member of the Forth Valley Talking Newspaper Service, "Newsline", which is still recording.
In 1988 he moved to Caithness to become a reporter where he wrote several feature articles which involved gliding, parachuting and touring Normandy beaches with WWII military vehicle collectors.
Reporting for the Courier and also producing a few tourist magazines he was then offered a job on the Moray Firth Radio News Team.
Sadly, times at MFR came to an end when he was made redundant, but it was quite literally onwards and upwards as he headed back to Caithness for the post of press and internal communications officer with the Atomic Energy Authority at the Dounreay nuclear site.
Leaving the plant to set up his own business “The Write Image” Iain was immediately asked by BBC Radio to be their correspondent.
On his move to Fort William he was contracted to the Lochaber News and through his MFR connections also joined Nevis Radio.
His experience also saw him as a founder member of the talking newspaper “Talk Lochaber” before taking on the role of Lochaber Life Editor in 2007.
Iain wont be disappearing altogether, he still plans to contribute to the Lochaber Times on an ad-hoc basis.
He said: "Photography was my start in the media and has always been at the core of everything I have done, not just as a job, but whole life experience.
"This job has given me a wonderful opportunity to share in the lives of a huge variety of people, access places where most would never be allowed and to use my experiences to help others."
Lochaber Times Senior Reporter Fiona Scott said: "It has been a privilege to work with Iain and I am so glad he is not disapparing altogether.
“His knowledge of the Lochaber community is phenomenal. Whether with pen poised or camera in hand, he always finds the stories that matter most to local people, groups and clubs."
Iain recently attended a "retirement" lunch with his colleagues at which they presented him with his very own commemorative Lochaber Life front page and a membership for National Museums Scotland so that he can indulge his passion for flight.
"I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their good wishes and generous gifts, which perfectly fit in with my early plans for visiting various museums all over the country," he said.
As well as following his vocation, Iain is deeply involved in his community. In one of his many volunteer roles he mentors with MCR Pathways at Lochaber High School.
Taking over the Lochaber Life hotseat from Iain is Kim Millar from Ardnamurchan.
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