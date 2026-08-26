Three leading specialists in Scotland’s medieval past and historic buildings will speak at a Campbeltown symposium next week.
The Medieval Kintyre Project symposium will be held at Glen Scotia Distillery on Saturday, September 5.
It will highlight the project’s work to preserve the 12th-century church ruins at Kilkivan, Killean and Kilchenzie, together with their rare carved medieval graveslabs, and to create a visitor trail celebrating Kintyre’s Highland and Norse-influenced past.
The project said plans are progressing as Argyll and Bute Council, which owns the scheduled monuments, agrees to proposals developed with Historic Environment Scotland.
Among the symposium speakers will be Professor Alex Woolf, a former lecturer in Celtic and Scottish history at the Universities of Edinburgh and St Andrews. Prof Woolf, whose best known book is From Pictland to Alba: 789–1070, will give a talk titled ‘Kingdom of the Isles’.
Dr David Caldwell, formerly Keeper of Scotland and Europe and Keeper of Archaeology at National Museums Scotland, will speak on West Highland graveslabs.
Dr Caldwell has a long-standing interest in the history and archaeology of the West Highlands and Isles and has recently published the full report of his excavations at Finlaggan, Islay.
The project’s patron, Dr Peter Burman MBE, an architectural historian with extensive experience in the care and conservation of historic buildings and ancient sculpture, will also address the gathering.
Dr Burman has served on fabric committees for major historic buildings including Lincoln Cathedral, St Paul’s Cathedral and St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
A project spokesperson said: “To have such prominent speakers is a coup for the project, indicating the importance of restoring the churches and graveslabs at Killean, Kilchenzie and Kilkivan.”
Other presentations will look at the three monuments themselves, the conservation of graveslabs and an artist residency.
The day will open with coffee at 9am, followed by an introduction from Glen Scotia Distillery at 9.30am and a welcome from Medieval Kintyre Project representative Marion McDonald at 9.45am.
After the morning talks, there will be lunch, a tour of Glen Scotia Distillery and a slideshow on the three churches. The afternoon programme begins at 2pm, with the event due to close at 3.45pm.
The symposium is open to all. To book a place, contact Marion McDonald by emailing marion@blackgrouse.com or by calling 07918 601514.
Visit www.medievalkintyre.uk for more information about the project.
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