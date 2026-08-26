It will highlight the project’s work to preserve the 12th-century church ruins at Kilkivan, Killean and Kilchenzie, together with their rare carved medieval graveslabs, and to create a visitor trail celebrating Kintyre’s Highland and Norse-influenced past.

The Medieval Kintyre Project symposium will be held at Glen Scotia Distillery on Saturday, September 5.

One of the medieval graveslabs from Kilkivan.

One of the medieval graveslabs from Kilkivan.

The project said plans are progressing as Argyll and Bute Council, which owns the scheduled monuments, agrees to proposals developed with Historic Environment Scotland.

Among the symposium speakers will be Professor Alex Woolf, a former lecturer in Celtic and Scottish history at the Universities of Edinburgh and St Andrews. Prof Woolf, whose best known book is From Pictland to Alba: 789–1070, will give a talk titled ‘Kingdom of the Isles’.

Dr David Caldwell, formerly Keeper of Scotland and Europe and Keeper of Archaeology at National Museums Scotland, will speak on West Highland graveslabs.

Dr Caldwell has a long-standing interest in the history and archaeology of the West Highlands and Isles and has recently published the full report of his excavations at Finlaggan, Islay.

The project’s patron, Dr Peter Burman MBE, an architectural historian with extensive experience in the care and conservation of historic buildings and ancient sculpture, will also address the gathering.

Dr Burman has served on fabric committees for major historic buildings including Lincoln Cathedral, St Paul’s Cathedral and St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.