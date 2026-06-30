The wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and release centre will be open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday July 12 and visitors will be able to stroll around the four-acre Whiting Bay property which rescues animals of every description.

In addition to the birds, horses, reptiles, rodents and small mammals, visitors will also be able to meet the centre’s new mascot which is not a rescue, but a pet of owners Diane Lewis and Colin Stobbs.

The menagerie frequently accommodated at the centre - which has a “no animal will be turned away” policy – includes badgers, bats, birds of prey and owls, corvids, deer, game birds, garden birds, hedgehogs, mice, pigeons, rabbits, hares, rats, reptiles, amphibians, squirrels, voles, and waterfowl.

The open day event will also include a number of family-friendly attractions, including home baking, face painting, children’s games, a doggy treat truck, a tombola, raffle and a bric-a- brac stall.

Arran Animal Rescue Centre is funded entirely by donations and fundraising initiatives. All money raised by the open day will be used for medications, vet costs, food, heating and the consumables that are needed to care for injured wild and domesticated animals.

The centre is always looking for compassionate volunteers to help care for the animals and donations to help with the sanctuary’s upkeep are gratefully accepted.

Further information about the work that Arran Animal Rescue Centre does, and how to donate or volunteer, can be found on their website at arrananimalrescue.org.uk/