Families of those killed in the 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash have urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to meet them as he marks 50 days in Downing Street.
Their appeal comes as newly disclosed correspondence reveals the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has recalled hundreds of archived files and is examining thousands of documents as it seeks answers about the Chinook which crashed 32 years ago – and has asked bereaved families to help identify evidence.
The Chinook Justice Campaign has called on Mr Burnham to meet bereaved families within his first 100 days in office and order an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the airworthiness of RAF Chinook ZD576.
Twenty-nine people died when the helicopter crashed near the Mull of Kintyre lighthouse on June 2, 1994, killing all 25 passengers and four crew.
Susan Phoenix, whose husband Ian was killed, said: “Prime Minister, we have waited for more than 32 years. We are not asking you to decide what happened to the aircraft. We are asking you to meet us, listen to us and allow the evidence to be examined independently.
“Half of your first 100 days have now passed. Please don’t make us spend the next 50 wondering whether you will listen to families who have already waited for far too long.”
According to correspondence released by the campaign, around 280 files had been recalled from the MOD’s central archive by July 10, with about 220 examined and indexed and another 110 on order.
Officials said “many thousands of paper documents” were being examined as they continued to investigate airworthiness issues and planned to look at aircraft technical documentation and contractor matters “in more detail”.
The campaign says officials have also repeatedly asked families to identify documents and sources which could assist the department’s research.
The disclosures come after the MOD rejected the families’ request for an independent inquiry and opposed their subsequent attempt to secure one through the courts.
Gaynor Tobias, whose husband John was killed, described the situation as “utterly bizarre”.
She said: “How could the MOD be confident that no independent investigation was necessary when it had not finished finding and examining the documents needed to answer our questions?
“This is why the MOD cannot be allowed to mark its own homework.”
The campaign has raised 225 questions about the disaster, with Defence Secretary Wes Streeting expected to report to Parliament by the end of this month on answers to 20 of them.
Among the issues raised are questions about the airworthiness of the Chinook HC2 and its Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system.
The families say their case does not depend on the existence of a single document declaring the aircraft “unairworthy”. Instead, they argue evidence available at the time, taken together, points to unresolved safety and airworthiness issues which should have prevented it being released into operational service.
They have highlighted material from Boscombe Down concerning FADEC and the suspension of further HC2 trials flying.
A recent High Court judgment records a Boscombe Down communication on the day of the crash stating “in strong terms that the HC2 should not be flown”.
The crash has been the subject of controversy and campaigning for more than three decades.
Two reviewing RAF air marshals found pilots Flight Lieutenants Jonathan Tapper and Richard Cook guilty of gross negligence, but that finding was overturned by the UK Government in 2011 following an independent review commissioned by then defence secretary Liam Fox.
The Chinook Justice Campaign is now seeking an independent review of the circumstances in which ZD576 was authorised to fly, the airworthiness evidence available at the time and information subsequently provided to inquiries, ministers and Parliament.
Mrs Phoenix added: “We should not now be helping the MOD search its own archives to find the answers when a fresh independent review has been refused.
“The Prime Minister has just said that families like ours carry their loss every day and that their sacrifice must never be forgotten. We welcome those words. Now we are asking him to sit down with us and listen.”
An MOD spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families, friends, and colleagues of all those who died in the Mull of Kintyre crash.
“Defence Ministers have previously met with the Chinook Justice Campaign and we will continue to engage to hear concerns and discuss this important matter.”
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