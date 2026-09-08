Their appeal comes as newly disclosed correspondence reveals the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has recalled hundreds of archived files and is examining thousands of documents as it seeks answers about the Chinook which crashed 32 years ago – and has asked bereaved families to help identify evidence.

The Chinook Justice Campaign has called on Mr Burnham to meet bereaved families within his first 100 days in office and order an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the airworthiness of RAF Chinook ZD576.

Twenty-nine people died when the helicopter crashed near the Mull of Kintyre lighthouse on June 2, 1994, killing all 25 passengers and four crew.

Susan Phoenix, whose husband Ian was killed, said: “Prime Minister, we have waited for more than 32 years. We are not asking you to decide what happened to the aircraft. We are asking you to meet us, listen to us and allow the evidence to be examined independently.