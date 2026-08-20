After what owners Michael and Laurence Smith have described as "ten wonderful years", the duo have made the decision to shut the successful business.

Their final service will be at the end of the 2026 tourist season, on October 31.

Loch Bay, in Stein, specialises in locally caught seafood with classic French influences and has retained its Michelin status since 2017.

The owners did not give their reasons for the businesses closure, but said they would be remaining in the community.

A statement published on Wednesday August 19 thanked all those who made the restaurant a success over the years.

It also said: "As our time at Loch Bay comes to a close, Stein remains our home and we both look forward to beginning new chapters in our personal and professional lives.

"We will always be immensely grateful to all our customers and staff for the opportunity and privilege of creating so many happy moments and memories that will stay with us forever.