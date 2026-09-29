People in Mid Argyll are being asked to vote for one councillor in a by-election on Thursday October 29.
The nominations for candidates for the ward seat were closed on September 28 and the following candidates have been nominated:
Andy Buntin, Scottish National Party (SNP);
George Love, Restore Britain;
Douglas MacDonald, Scottish Liberal Democrats;
Kaine McConnell, Reform UK;
David Charles Moncrieff, Independent;
Fiona Nelson, Independence for Scotland Party;
Colvin Osborn, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
All bar two of the candidates have given addresses within the Mid Argyll ward. George Love and Douglas MacDonald have given addresses within the Argyll and Bute Council area.
To vote in this election, adults must be registered to vote in Ward 3, Mid Argyll, which includes the communities of Ardrishaig, Achahoish, Crinan, Tayvallich, Lochgilphead, Inveraray, Furnace, Kilmartin, Ford, Craignish, Kilmichael Glassary and Minard.
Anyone not sure if they are registered can check this with the Electoral Registration Office by calling 01586 555300, or emailing ero-abc@dab-vjb.gov.uk - they can send out a registration form if needed.
People can also register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote - it is quick and easy to do. There’s still time to register if anyone in the Mid Argyll ward wants to vote in this election – the deadline is midnight on Tuesday October 13 2026.
Once registered, there are also choices about how to vote as well as who to vote for.
These include voting by post or by proxy (where you appoint someone else to cast your vote on your behalf). For this election, the deadline for applying for a new postal or postal proxy vote, or making changes to existing ones, is 5pm on Wednesday October 14. New proxy vote applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday October 21.
In all cases, applications should go to the Electoral Registration Office, Kilbrannan House, Bolgam Street, Campbeltown, PA28 6JY, email ero-abc@dab-vjb.gov.uk or telephone 01586 555300.
Any further updates will be available at Mid Argyll (Ward 3) Local Government By-Election | Argyll and Bute Council
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.