All bar two of the candidates have given addresses within the Mid Argyll ward. George Love and Douglas MacDonald have given addresses within the Argyll and Bute Council area.

The nominations for candidates for the ward seat were closed on September 28 and the following candidates have been nominated:

To vote in this election, adults must be registered to vote in Ward 3, Mid Argyll, which includes the communities of Ardrishaig, Achahoish, Crinan, Tayvallich, Lochgilphead, Inveraray, Furnace, Kilmartin, Ford, Craignish, Kilmichael Glassary and Minard.

Anyone not sure if they are registered can check this with the Electoral Registration Office by calling 01586 555300, or emailing ero-abc@dab-vjb.gov.uk - they can send out a registration form if needed.

People can also register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote - it is quick and easy to do. There’s still time to register if anyone in the Mid Argyll ward wants to vote in this election – the deadline is midnight on Tuesday October 13 2026.