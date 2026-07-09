The display, which opened on July 8, features a variety of photographic works capturing landscapes, wildlife, people and places from across Argyll and beyond.

Visitors have the opportunity to browse and purchase photographs, making it a perfect chance to support local creativity while also contributing to a worthy cause.

Camera club president Ian Abbott said: “It’s an exciting time for Mid Argyll Camera Club as we approach our Golden Jubilee year.

“Throughout our history, we have encouraged people to learn, share and enjoy photography, and we are delighted to be working with Dochas Carers Centre to showcase our members’ work while supporting such a valuable local charity.”

The camera club has generously agreed to donate 20 per cent of proceeds from the exhibition to the carers centre, helping the charity continue its work supporting unpaid adult carers throughout Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay, Jura and Gigha.

The exhibition is open Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 4pm.