The Time to Live Microgrants offer up to £300 per household as part of the Scottish Government’s Short Breaks Fund.

Delivered locally by Dochas Carers Centre, the Time to Live programme is designed to be flexible, allowing each carer to use the funding in a way that best supports their individual needs.

A spokesperson for Dochas Carers Centre said: "Unpaid carers provide vital support within our communities, often with little time for themselves.

"This funding gives carers the opportunity to take a meaningful break and focus on their own wellbeing. We would encourage anyone who may be eligible to apply."

Successful applicants can use the funding for a day out, a short break, a hobby, or simply some time to relax.

Applications are now open and will be considered by a funding panel on a monthly basis.

Funding is available for short breaks taking place up to and including 31 March 2027, subject to the availability of funds.

To be eligible, applicants must be unpaid carers aged 18 or over, currently providing care, and living in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands.

For more information or to apply, please contact Dochas Carers Centre by email at enquiries@dochas.scot or call 01546 600022.